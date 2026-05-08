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Fri, 08 May 2026 Social News

Landlords could face GH¢3,000 fine or jail term for failure to register tenancy agreement with us — Rent Control boss

  Fri, 08 May 2026
Landlords could face GH¢3,000 fine or jail term for failure to register tenancy agreement with us — Rent Control boss

The Acting Rent Commissioner, Frederick Opoku, has warned that landlords who fail to issue and register tenancy agreements with the Rent Control Department risk facing sanctions, including fines of about GH¢3,000 or imprisonment for up to six months.

According to him, Ghana’s rent laws make it compulsory for landlords to provide tenants with tenancy agreements and ensure that such agreements are registered within a specified period.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily programme on Thursday, May 8, Mr Opoku explained that the requirement is clearly stated under Section 4 of the Rent Act, PNDC Law 138 of 1986.

He said landlords are required to register tenancy agreements with the Rent Control Department within 14 days after the agreement has been signed.

Mr Opoku stressed that failure to comply with the provision amounts to a breach of the law and weakens efforts to properly regulate the country’s rental housing sector.

“It is illegal for a landlord not to provide a tenancy agreement,” he stated.

The Acting Rent Commissioner explained that the law was introduced to ensure proper documentation of rental arrangements and to protect both landlords and tenants in the event of disputes.

According to him, the Rent Control Department relies on tenancy agreements as official records when resolving conflicts relating to rent payments, tenancy conditions, or alleged breaches of contractual terms.

“The idea behind the law is for the department to keep records of rental transactions so that when misunderstandings arise between landlords and tenants, there is a signed agreement to determine whether any party has breached the terms,” he explained.

Mr Opoku’s comments form part of ongoing efforts by the Rent Control Department to improve compliance within Ghana’s housing sector and strengthen protections for both tenants and property owners.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over informal rental arrangements, arbitrary rent charges, and increasing disputes between landlords and tenants across the country.

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