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Toyota Voxy driver convicted over dangerous driving on Kumasi-Accra highway

  Fri, 08 May 2026
Crime & Punishment Toyota Voxy driver convicted over dangerous driving on Kumasi-Accra highway
FRI, 08 MAY 2026

Ghana Police Service has secured the conviction of a driver captured in a viral video driving recklessly along the Kumasi-Accra highway and endangering the lives of other road users.

The convict, identified as Agyarko Richard, was arrested following investigations by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) after footage of the incident circulated widely on social media.

Police said the accused was driving a Toyota Voxy with registration number EN 551-26.

He was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, causing obstruction, endangering other road users, and careless and inconsiderate driving, contrary to provisions of the Road Traffic Act and Road Traffic Regulations.

On May 8, 2026, the accused appeared before the La Motor Court, presided over by Her Worship Adwoa Sakyi Asumadu, where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

The court convicted him on his own plea and imposed a fine of 260 penalty units, equivalent to GHS3,120.00, or in default, 15 days imprisonment with hard labour.

He was also sentenced to an additional two months imprisonment with hard labour.

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to enforcing road traffic regulations and cautioned motorists against reckless driving, which it described as a major threat to public safety.

Police further urged all drivers to comply with traffic laws and exercise caution on the roads to help protect lives and property.

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