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Midnight fire ravages Asawase Mempeasem fitting shops, destroys over 100 motorcycles and 10 vehicles

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Disaster Midnight fire ravages Asawase Mempeasem fitting shops, destroys over 100 motorcycles and 10 vehicles
TUE, 05 MAY 2026

A devastating fire has swept through several fitting shops at Mempeasem, a community in Asawase, Kumasi, a suburb of Kumasi, destroying more than 100 motorcycles, 10 vehicles, and at least 15 container shops.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, around 2:00 a.m., leaving a trail of destruction and forcing victims to count their losses. Properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis were reduced to ashes before firefighters could bring the blaze under control.

Eyewitnesses say they cannot confirm the exact cause of the fire but suspect it may be linked to persistent power outages in the area, which they believe could have triggered an electrical fault.

According to residents, the fire affected a wide range of businesses, including a laundry service that employs about 30 workers, and the livelihoods of over 100 artisans and shop owners who depend on the area.

The victims are appealing to government and the general public for urgent assistance to help them recover.

One of the affected artisans, Masa Kojo, described the incident as a major setback, noting that many of them are struggling to explain the losses to their customers.

“This place has never experienced a fire outbreak since we started working here. As for what caused it, only experts can determine that. By the time the fire service arrived, the damage had already been done,” he said.

Workers at the laundry facility, which was completely destroyed, also expressed distress over the loss of customers’ belongings. “We had many customers’ items here, and everything has been burnt. We couldn’t salvage a single item. Now the burden is on us, and we don’t know what to do,” they lamented.

Meanwhile, residents are calling on the Ghana National Fire Service to intensify fire safety education in the area.

They are also urging authorities to investigate the cause of the incident to prevent future occurrences.

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