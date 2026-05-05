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Bawumia visits Wireko-Brobbey as part of NPP reconciliation drive

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Bawumia visits Wireko-Brobbey as part of NPP reconciliation drive
TUE, 05 MAY 2026 1

The 2028 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has paid a visit to party stalwart Dr. Charles Wireko-Brobbey.

The visit forms part of the former Vice President’s efforts to reconcile aggrieved members and unite the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“Dr. Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, paid a visit to Dr. Charles Wireko Brobbey earlier today,” Political Aide to Dr. Bawumia, Kofi Tonto, wrote in a social media post on Tuesday, May 5.

The former Vice President has been on a reconciliation tour, engaging aggrieved party stalwarts and opponents following the January 2026 flagbearer primaries.

After his victory in the primaries, Dr. Bawumia pledged to unite the party and strengthen its chances of reclaiming power from the National Democratic Congress.

“So uniting the party, reconciling the party, is the number one priority for me. You cannot bring the power by excluding people, because politics is a game of numbers,” Dr. Bawumia said during a courtesy call on him by some former NPP MPs in February.

He further indicated plans to establish reconciliation committees to help rebuild trust and mobilise members ahead of the 2028 elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 5/5/2026 6:36:29 PM

Does this man has the next 3 Months to live? He' looks dead sitting there

Comments1
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