Man on the run after allegedly killing friend over GH¢20 dispute in Asante Akyem

A 27-year-old man, identified as Kwadwo Richmond, is on the run after allegedly killing his friend following a GH¢20 dispute at Asante Akyem Asuboah in the Ashanti Region

The victim, known only as Evis, reportedly had a misunderstanding with Richmond after he allegedly failed to hand over the GH¢20 he had earlier promised him.

According to reports, the two met outside the community, where the disagreement escalated into a heated confrontation. During the argument, Richmond is alleged to have attacked Evis with a cutlass.

The Unit Committee Chairman for the Area Mr Kwabena Ofori Atta, in an interview with OTEC News Reporter Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Tuesday, confirmed the incident.

He revealed the sad incident occurred on Sunday evening, and the victim has since been on the run.

Police say investigations are ongoing and have not yet confirmed further details, but efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect.