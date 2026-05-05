Any landlord breaching six-month rent advance limit will face prosecution — Rent Commissioner

The Acting Rent Commissioner, Frederick Opoku, has cautioned landlords across the country that they risk prosecution if they demand rent advance beyond the legally permitted six months.

His warning comes amid increasing concerns that some landlords are demanding up to two years’ rent in advance, with others reportedly rejecting even one-year payments from tenants.

The issue has long been a challenge in the housing sector, driven largely by high demand and limited supply of accommodation in urban centres.

Mr Opoku, speaking on Accra-based Starr FM on Tuesday, May 5, said the law is clear and must be enforced without exception.

“Under section 25 of the Rent Act, it is a criminal offence for landlords to demand more than six months rent from tenants,” he stated.

He noted that enforcement efforts will be strengthened, adding that government support is key to ensuring compliance.

“Any landlord who takes rent allowance beyond six months will face the law,” he warned.

Mr Opoku further indicated that President John Dramani Mahama has expressed support for strict enforcement of rent regulations to protect tenants.

Meanwhile, some commentators have raised concerns that strict enforcement of the law may be difficult due to the imbalance between housing demand and supply, which often pushes tenants into unfavourable agreements.

Despite these challenges, the Rent Commissioner stressed that the law remains binding and will be applied accordingly.