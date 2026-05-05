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Any landlord breaching six-month rent advance limit will face prosecution — Rent Commissioner

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Any landlord breaching six-month rent advance limit will face prosecution — Rent Commissioner
TUE, 05 MAY 2026 1

The Acting Rent Commissioner, Frederick Opoku, has cautioned landlords across the country that they risk prosecution if they demand rent advance beyond the legally permitted six months.

His warning comes amid increasing concerns that some landlords are demanding up to two years’ rent in advance, with others reportedly rejecting even one-year payments from tenants.

The issue has long been a challenge in the housing sector, driven largely by high demand and limited supply of accommodation in urban centres.

Mr Opoku, speaking on Accra-based Starr FM on Tuesday, May 5, said the law is clear and must be enforced without exception.

“Under section 25 of the Rent Act, it is a criminal offence for landlords to demand more than six months rent from tenants,” he stated.

He noted that enforcement efforts will be strengthened, adding that government support is key to ensuring compliance.

“Any landlord who takes rent allowance beyond six months will face the law,” he warned.

Mr Opoku further indicated that President John Dramani Mahama has expressed support for strict enforcement of rent regulations to protect tenants.

Meanwhile, some commentators have raised concerns that strict enforcement of the law may be difficult due to the imbalance between housing demand and supply, which often pushes tenants into unfavourable agreements.

Despite these challenges, the Rent Commissioner stressed that the law remains binding and will be applied accordingly.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 5/5/2026 6:34:45 PM

So we know how to make rules and regulations in Ghana? Go to the market and see how expensive foodstuffs and some normal things are A single fried fish is sold for Cedis 75 ,a plate of food in most restaurants are sold for between CEDIS 500-800 Cedis a plate.. This has nothing to do with inflation but greediness of the market vendors. The unit of our currency is in the 100th (100 pesewas equals ( Cedi 1) just like the USD also in the 100th unit (100 cents equals $1) So selling a...

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