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Accra to Toronto by Road: Wanderlust Ghana completes epic journey

  Tue, 05 May 2026
General News Wanderlust Ghana team members
TUE, 05 MAY 2026
Wanderlust Ghana team members

The Wanderlust Ghana expedition has embarked on what is being described as the first attempt by Ghanaians to undertake an overland and transoceanic drive from West Africa to North America. The ambitious journey, which is backed by SIC Insurance PLC and Star Oil, seeks to connect Accra to Toronto, Canada, via Europe and the United States.

Wanderlust Ghana is once again making history, having previously become the first Ghanaian team to drive overland from Accra to London. The latest expedition is even more daring, with the team aiming to travel from Accra, Ghana, to Toronto, Canada by road, crossing multiple countries and continents along the way.

The 2026 Wanderlust Expedition is currently traversing three continents — Africa, Europe and North America — passing through approximately 12 countries, rallying support for the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup Canada 2026, which kicks off on June 11.

"Every checkpoint on this journey is a dateline, and every border crossing is a headline. We are not just driving — we are putting Ghana on the world's road map." Says Kwabena Peprah, Team Lead, Wanderlust Ghana

Wanderlust Ghana has become the official road to the World Cup — a convoy of Ghanaians driving to cheer on the Black Stars, live, on the road, in real time.

Ghana's Strongest Brands Power the Journey

Two proud indigenous Ghanaian brands are making this historic expedition possible. Star Oil, the nation's leading Oil Marketing Company, is fuelling every kilometre of the drive. SIC Insurance PLC, Ghana's largest and preferred indigenous general insurance company, is providing complete insurance protection for the team and their vehicles for the entire journey.

SIC's comprehensive travel insurance covers each team member against medical emergencies and evacuation, personal accidents, trip interruptions and a broad range of travel-related risks across multiple countries and continents. SIC's motor insurance ensures the expedition vehicles are fully protected against damage, third-party liability and mechanical losses — from Accra to Toronto.

"This partnership reflects our deep commitment to backing bold Ghanaian ambitions," said James Agyenim-Boateng, the Managing Director for SIC Insurance PLC. "We are not just underwriting assets; we are underwriting aspirations. As the Wanderlust team carries Ghana's flag to the world stage, they do so with the full confidence and protection of SIC Insurance behind them every kilometre of the way."

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