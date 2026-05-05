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BNI arrests former scholarship secretariat boss Dr. Kingsley Agyemang over suspected fraud

  Tue, 05 May 2026
Headlines Dr. Kingsley Agyemang
TUE, 05 MAY 2026
Dr. Kingsley Agyemang

The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has arrested the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang, who previously served as Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, in connection with alleged irregularities in the administration of scholarship schemes.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred during the tenure of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, although details of the specific infractions remain unclear.

The arrest is seen as a major step in ongoing investigations into the management of scholarship programmes under the previous administration.

Authorities are yet to provide full details of the case.

More soon…
-accranewsonline.com

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