Mantukwa school in deplorable State; chief, PTA, students appeal for govt intervention

The Chief of Mantukwa in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Oppong Kyekyeku I, together with PTA and SMC executives as well as students, have decried the deplorable condition of their school, which they say is affecting teaching and learning.

Nana Oppong stated that the school has been in a bad state since it was absorbed by the government in 1996.

He noted that the poor infrastructure negatively affects students' performance during examinations.

"Due to the bad condition of the school, students close early when it’s about to rain. Snakes enter the classrooms and bite students. We are appealing to the government, the Education Minister, and the DCE to come to our aid to rehabilitate the wooden structure," he lamented.

The PTA, SMC executives, and students also said in an interview that the school faces several challenges, including a lack of teaching staff, inadequate learning materials, and a shortage of furniture.

One student noted that three or four pupils are forced to share one desk, which hampers learning. The students added that they have no access to computers for ICT lessons.

They are therefore appealing to the government and the Ghana Education Service to urgently address the infrastructure deficit, post more teachers, and provide learning materials to improve academic work at Mantukwa.