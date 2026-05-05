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Olibest, VIA launch road safety project to train student ambassadors across Ghana

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
General News Olibest, VIA launch road safety project to train student ambassadors across Ghana
TUE, 05 MAY 2026

The Olibest Road Safety Organization, in collaboration with VIA Safe Mobility For All Young People in Ghana, has launched a project to raise awareness on road safety education.

The initiative was launched on Monday, May 5, 2026, at the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

It aims to collectively take action to reduce road accidents across the country by empowering young people to lead change in their communities.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer for Olibest Road Safety Organization Richard Kakari said VIA is an educational program designed to create a network of VIA schools and train young ambassadors to raise awareness of safe mobility among their peers.

He noted that the program is deployed globally by TotalEnergies and its affiliates.

He revealed that eight schools have been selected for the program. Five schools are from the Ashanti Region, two from the Bono Region, and one from the Eastern Region. Students from these schools have already been trained as Road Safety Ambassadors.

“VIA trains young ambassadors in each participating school so that they can design and roll out awareness-raising activities for all young people and the community,” he explained.

“VIA ambassadors are chosen among the students in agreement with the school principal and the teachers. Ambassadors are not beneficiaries of the program, but the crucial kingpins of its deployment.”

He emphasized that the aim is to fight road crashes, the leading cause of death among young people worldwide.

The VIA program for safe mobility works alongside youth to improve the conditions in which they travel to and from school, by allowing young people themselves to speak out and raise awareness among all members of the education community.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief of Kwaso, Nana Osei Fosu, stressed the need for public support for security personnel in curbing road accidents.

He noted that while law enforcement agencies work tirelessly to enforce regulations, lasting results require active cooperation from all citizens, especially the youth.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” he stated, urging students to become ambassadors of safe driving and walking habits in their communities.

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