Betty Krosbi Mensah champions women’s empowerment and wellness ahead of Mother’s Day

The National Coordinator for the Recreation and Wellness Agency, Hon. Betty Krosbi Mensah, has reiterated the critical role of women in national development, calling for stronger efforts to empower them at the grassroots level.

Speaking at an engagement with NDC Regional Deputy Women Organisers, held in Accra as part of activities ahead of Mother’s Day, focused on key issues affecting women, including health, well-being, and capacity building; Hon. Betty Krosbi Mensah explained that the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to bring wellness education closer to the grassroots and encourage active living among Ghanaians.

She emphasised the importance of community-based volunteers in driving awareness about regular exercise and health screening, noting that early detection remains crucial in addressing non-communicable diseases.

According to her, empowering women with this knowledge ensures it spreads effectively within families and communities.

She also highlighted the broader vision of President John Dramani Mahama, whose policies, including free primary healthcare and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, aim to improve access to quality healthcare and enhance the well-being of citizens.

Describing women as central to national development, she stressed that investing in their growth goes beyond formal education to include skills development, experience sharing, and leadership training. She urged participants to translate the knowledge gained into action by reaching out to marketplaces, churches, and local communities.

On governance, she called for the effective implementation of the Affirmative Action Law to ensure women’s inclusion in decision-making processes. She reaffirmed her commitment, drawing on her experience as a former Ranking Member of the Gender, Children and Social Protection Committee in Parliament to advocate for policies that advance women’s participation.

Hon. Betty Krosbi Mensah further encouraged unity among women, dismissing the perception that women undermine each other. She noted that the emergence of Ghana’s first female Vice President signals growing opportunities for women and should inspire collective support and ambition.

She concluded by urging women to work together to address common challenges, expressing optimism that sustained collaboration and empowerment would drive meaningful progress for women and the nation at large.