Big Push: Local road contractors were selected based on proven competence, experience, ability to deliver — Minister

Minister for Roads and Highways Kwame Governs Agbodza has forcefully dismissed allegations of impropriety in the award of contracts under the government’s ‘Big Push’ road infrastructure programme, insisting that every deal followed due process and complied fully with procurement laws.

His response comes on the back of a yet-to-be-published report by The Fourth Estate, which was previewed on Facebook under the title “The Sole Source Factory.”

In a strongly worded statement, the Minister stressed that all projects under the initiative were subjected to parliamentary scrutiny and approval.

“Let me state unequivocally that all projects under the programme have been duly approved by Parliament as part of multi-year expenditure commitments. All procurement processes have been conducted in strict adherence to the Public Procurement Act and its accompanying regulations. Contractual information is not concealed,” he stated.

He further revealed that the programme enjoys firm backing from both Parliament and the Ministry of Finance Ghana, with significant financial commitments already secured.

“In 2025, Parliament approved GH¢13.8 billion for major road projects. The 2026 Budget allocated an additional GH¢30 billion for strategic roads and bridges, as well as support for rural and agricultural access roads,” he noted, adding that the multi year funding structure is designed to ensure continuity and steady execution across regions.

Addressing concerns about the procurement approach, the Minister explained that most contracts were awarded through restrictive tendering to fast track project delivery without compromising standards.

He disclosed that comprehensive engineering groundwork preceded the procurement phase, including feasibility assessments and Seal of Quality and Commitment Authorization for each project.

According to him, contractors were selected based on strict technical and operational benchmarks, including proven track record, financial strength, equipment capacity, and the ability to mobilise quickly, particularly on projects located near their existing sites.

“Contractors were selected based on their proven competence, experience, and ability to deliver projects efficiently within tight timeframes. Priority was given to firms with a strong track record and sufficient resources to mobilise quickly,” he explained.

To guarantee value for money, the Minister said independent assessments were carried out by the Ghana Institution of Surveyors to ensure that project costs align with expected outcomes.

He also emphasised that the initiative deliberately prioritises Ghanaian contractors as part of efforts to strengthen local capacity within the construction sector.

Out of the 16 contracts awarded across five regions, 14, valued at over GH¢6 billion, have been handed to local firms. These include Murisco Ltd, Kojo Job Company Ltd, Arab Contractors Ghana Ltd, Kingspok Company Limited, Oswal Investments Ltd, Hatfast Ltd, Serengeti Construction Ltd, Ashcal Investment Ltd, and Mmanab Company Ltd.