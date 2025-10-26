Martin Kpebu calls for fixed timelines in criminal trials to end justice delays

Renowned legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has renewed calls for the introduction of a law that sets strict timelines for the completion of criminal trials in Ghana, warning that prolonged court delays continue to erode justice and public confidence in the legal system.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, Mr. Kpebu said Ghana must adopt international best practices from countries such as the United States, India, and the United Kingdom, where clear timelines are established for specific categories of criminal cases.

“So that you have a specific period — six months, complete this case,” he suggested. “Once it’s a law, judges will uphold it because if they don’t keep the timeline, their job is on the line.”

He pointed to Ghana’s 2012–2013 presidential election petition as an example of how judicial timelines can be effectively enforced when mandated by law. “We’ve experimented with election petitions. Let’s roll it out to cover other offences,” he added.

Mr. Kpebu warned that the justice system’s growing delays not only frustrate victims and accused persons but also breed public mistrust and perceptions of political interference. He argued that instituting statutory deadlines for trials would make judges and prosecutors more accountable while improving efficiency within the judiciary.

“By reforming trial procedures, we can restore confidence in the courts and prove that justice in Ghana is not only done but done swiftly,” he said.