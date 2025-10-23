Curfew imposed on Gulumpe township amid security threats

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, acting on the advice of the National Security Council and by Executive Instrument, has imposed a curfew on Gulumpe Township and its surrounding areas in the Kintampo North Municipality.

The curfew, starting from Tuesday, 4:00 PM to 6:00 AM, will remain until further notice due to ongoing chieftaincy issues that have raised security concerns in the area.

The government urged chiefs, opinion leaders, youth, and residents to exercise restraint amidst these challenges and to utilise non-violent means to promote peace in the community. In light of the curfew, a total ban on carrying firearms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons has been enacted.

According to the Minister, anyone found in possession of firearms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

He added, “No two or more persons are allowed to be seen on motorbikes during the day, and the wearing of war regalia is strictly prohibited.”