ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 23 Oct 2025 Social News

Curfew imposed on Gulumpe township amid security threats

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
Curfew imposed on Gulumpe township amid security threats

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, acting on the advice of the National Security Council and by Executive Instrument, has imposed a curfew on Gulumpe Township and its surrounding areas in the Kintampo North Municipality.

The curfew, starting from Tuesday, 4:00 PM to 6:00 AM, will remain until further notice due to ongoing chieftaincy issues that have raised security concerns in the area.

The government urged chiefs, opinion leaders, youth, and residents to exercise restraint amidst these challenges and to utilise non-violent means to promote peace in the community. In light of the curfew, a total ban on carrying firearms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons has been enacted.

According to the Minister, anyone found in possession of firearms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

He added, “No two or more persons are allowed to be seen on motorbikes during the day, and the wearing of war regalia is strictly prohibited.”

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

NPP National Communications Director Attorney General’s corruption exposé built on ‘garbage’ ORAL report — Ahiagbah

10 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana OSP playing games instead of prosecuting corrupt officials — Edem Agbana

10 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo should be hauled to court over world expensive National Cathedral ‘hole’ — Elikem Kotoko Akufo-Addo should be hauled to court over world expensive National Cathedral ‘ho...

12 minutes ago

Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso

15 minutes ago

Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah 'Use Army engineers to build roads, save money' – Ahiagbah tells government

24 minutes ago

Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem Sai 'Buying state land at ridiculously low price does not in itself constitute crime...

54 minutes ago

CPP disowns petition seeking President Mahama’s removal CPP disowns petition seeking President Mahama’s removal

58 minutes ago

Leader of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah 'I get terrified hearing wealth amassed in 8 years by people I used to buy fuel ...

1 hour ago

Even if she were my sister, I’d want her jailed — Elikem Kotoko on Gifty Oware-M...

1 hour ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'Whether you like or not you will pass Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill' – Afenyo Markin chases ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line