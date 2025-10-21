When Power Turns Personal: Judicial Temperament and the Limits of Contempt Jurisdiction: The case of Kevin Taylor

With the greatest respect to the Bench and in full appreciation of the solemn weight of judicial office, I am reminded of the candid yet unsettling words of Henry Cecil, a novelist and former County Court Judge in England, who wrote at page 56 of The English Judge that:

“Every sane person abuses his power from time to time, but a judge has many more opportunities of doing this than most other people. One unfair remark by one judge can bring the judiciary as a whole into disrepute, just as a few unruly and bad-mannered students can give the young people of today a bad name. In each case the percentage is tiny but the harm is done just the same.”

1. Introduction

There are moments in judicial history when power collides with personality, in other words, when the robe, heavy with authority, momentarily gives way to the rawness of human emotion. In those moments, the legal system’s solemn promise of fairness is tested, and the delicate balance between judicial dignity and constitutional liberty trembles. The Supreme Court’s decision in The Republic v High Court (Commercial Division) Ex Parte Kevin Ekow Taylor (Attorney-General – Interested Party)[1] is one of such moment.

At the heart of this case lies a simple but profound question: Can a court lawfully order the arrest of an alleged contemnor without first hearing them? The answer, given in a landmark majority opinion by Amadu JSC, is a resounding no. The Court held that the High Court’s bench warrant for the arrest of journalist Kevin Ekow Taylor, issued suo motu without prior summons or hearing, was a violation of due process, a breach of natural justice, and a jurisdictional nullity ab initio. But beyond the procedural correction posited, the decision of the Supreme Court carried a deeper moral reasoning. It was a judicial meditation on temperament which serves as a reminder that the contempt power must never become an instrument of ego or irritation, but must remain anchored in fairness, restraint, and the rule of law.

This article explores how the Supreme Court in the case of Ex Parte Kevin Ekow Taylor[2] redefines the limits of judicial power, the meaning of temperament on the bench, and the constitutional safeguards that protect individuals from arbitrary exercise of contempt jurisdiction.

2. Background: The Warrant that Went Too Far

In January 2020, during the trial of the high-profile criminal case Republic v Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie & Others[3], the trial judge, His Lordship Justice Eric Kyei Baffour (sitting as an additional High Court Judge), became aware of a video circulating on social media. The video, allegedly made by journalist Kevin Taylor, contained what the judge described as “extremely scandalous” comments that “scandalized the judge, the court and the whole administration of justice.”

Without any application before him, and without any hearing afforded to the alleged contemnor, the judge invoked Article 126(2) of the 1992 Constitution and issued a bench warrant for Taylor’s arrest. The warrant commanded the Inspector-General of Police, the Bureau of National Investigations, and the National Security Secretariat to “apprehend and produce” Kevin Taylor before the court. In an extraordinary flourish, it went further to declare that the warrant “shall lapse the day the said Kelvin Taylor expires from the surface of the earth.”

Those words alone were enough to raise constitutional eyebrows. Five years later, Taylor, through his counsel, sought an order of certiorari from the Supreme Court to quash the warrant as unlawful, unconstitutional, and void for want of jurisdiction. The Court, by a 4–1 majority, agreed. In doing so, it not only quash the warrant but issued one of the most profound reflections on judicial restraint, due process, and human liberty in Ghana’s recent legal history.

3. Judicial Power and the Danger of Personalization

The power to punish for contempt is among the oldest and most formidable of judicial tools. It exists not by statute, but by the very logic of judicial authority, thus to protect the dignity and efficacy of the court. Article 126(2) of the 1992 Constitution[4] affirms this inherent jurisdiction, recognizing that courts may commit for contempt to safeguard the administration of justice.

Yet, as Amadu JSC warned, this power is also the most easily abused. When exercised without procedural caution, contempt jurisdiction can transform from a shield into a sword. The Court quoted the English judge Henry Cecil, who once wrote that:

“every sane person abuses his power from time to time, but a judge has many more opportunities of doing this than most other people.”

The High Court’s language in this case, referring to Taylor as a “scoundrel” and declaring that the warrant would only expire upon his death, was a troubling illustration of how quickly the judicial voice can slip from authority into anger. Amadu JSC described such conduct as “unjudicial and prejudicial”, holding that it contravened the applicant’s right to be presumed innocent under Article 19(2)(c) of the Constitution[5]. The Court cautioned that a judge’s personal affront must never dictate judicial response, for the power to punish contempt is not meant for self-vindication, but for the protection of justice itself.

4. The Constitutional Anchor: Fair Hearing and Due Process

Central to the Supreme Court’s reasoning was the principle of audi alteram partem - the right to be heard. In Ghana’s constitutional framework, this principle is no longer a mere procedural courtesy; it is a substantive right grounded in Article 19(1) and Article 23 of the Constitution[6].

The Supreme Court reaffirmed that contempt proceedings, though unique, are quasi-criminal in nature. They carry the potential for imprisonment and must therefore satisfy all the guarantees of criminal due process. Accordingly, before a person can be arrested or summoned for contempt, they must first be served and heard.

The Court issued a definitive practice direction summarized as follows:

Where contempt is committed ex facie curiae, the court must first issue a summons or order to show cause, not a warrant.

The summons must be served on the alleged contemnor.

Only if the contemnor fails or refuses to appear may the court then issue a bench warrant, and

Even then, the court must exercise restraint and fairness under Article 296 of the Constitution[7].

5. Judicial Temperament and the Human Element of Adjudication

The judiciary, though vested with awesome powers, is still an institution of human beings. Judges are not insulated from emotion; they feel the sting of criticism and the discomfort of insult. That notwithstanding, the essence of judicial temperament is not the absence of emotion but the discipline to rise above it.

In Ex Parte Kevin Ekow Taylor, the Supreme Court confronted what happens when judicial response becomes personal. Amadu JSC observed, that while courts must preserve their dignity, they must equally guard against transforming into “arbitrary monsters” in the name of that dignity. The opinion is reminiscent of the English case Balogh v St. Albans Crown Court[8], where Stephenson LJ cautioned that the summary power to punish contempt “must never be invoked unless the ends of justice richly require such drastic means.” Amadu JSC echoed this same spirit, warning that off the cuff justice, in other words, justice born of irritation rather than deliberation, can do as much harm to the court’s dignity as the contemptuous act itself.

The power to punish contempt, therefore, is not merely a judicial prerogative; it is a moral test. It calls for a temperament that is firm but fair, dignified but humble, confident yet never vindictive. A court that succumbs to personal affront abandons its judicial role and risks becoming a party to its own cause.

6. The Ethical Limits of Contempt Power

The contempt power, though constitutionally justified under Articles 19(12) and 126(2) of the 1992 Constitution[9], must be bounded by principle and process. Its purpose is to protect the administration of justice, not the personal honor of individual judges. As Amadu JSC articulated, contempt jurisdiction is a necessary but dangerous weapon. It ensures that courts can command obedience to their orders and maintain public respect. Yet, the same weapon, when unsheathed without care, can strike at the very liberties it was meant to defend.

The Court’s treatment of the Taylor warrant marked a decisive departure from an era when contempt proceedings were treated as tools of instant retribution. It reaffirmed that the power to commit for contempt must operate within the broader architecture of constitutional governance, thus must have been subject to fairness, proportionality, and legality. This view aligns with the earlier decision in Republic v High Court, (Land Division); Ex parte Kennedy Ohene Agyapong[10], where the Supreme Court held that the trial judge’s language suggesting the contemnor would be “severely punished” even before hearing him created a real likelihood of bias. In both cases, the Court stressed that the judge cannot be both complainant and adjudicator in the same breath.

Indeed, as Dr. W. C. Ekow Daniels once wrote in his seminal article “When a Judge is Not a Judge” (1970 Rev. G.L. 192), a judge who allows emotion to guide judgment “ceases, in that moment, to be a judge and becomes a litigant with power.” The Supreme Court’s reasoning in Ex Parte Kevin Ekow Taylor resurrects that timeless warning.

7. Lessons and Reflections

The moral lesson of Ex Parte Kevin Ekow Taylor is clear and profound: judicial power, when personalized, loses its legitimacy. Authority in law is not maintained through fear, but through fairness. The Supreme Court’s firm dignified tone in quashing the warrant was itself a model of the temperament it preached. It did not trivialize the need to protect the court’s dignity; rather, it showed that dignity is best defended through process, not passion. The decision also reaffirms that judges are not immune from accountability. When they err in procedure or temperament, the higher courts have both the duty and the courage to intervene. This is not an act of institutional disloyalty but one of constitutional fidelity.

8. Conclusion

In conclusion, the judgment in Ex Parte Kevin Ekow Taylor will be remembered not merely as a case about contempt, but as a constitutional meditation on the moral limits of judicial power. It restores the soul of adjudication and will forever remind every judge that the power to punish is not the essence of authority; the power to listen is.

