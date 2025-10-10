TRADITION VRS TRANSITION; A Sociological analysis of Gender Roles in Modern Family

The question is asking whether men and women in the family still follow traditional roles, where men are seen as the breadwinners who go out to work and women are seen as the housewives who stay at home to look after children and do domestic work. The postmodernist view can be that it recognises how families today are much more diverse and not all the same. In the past, sociologists such as functionalists focused mainly on the nuclear family, but postmodernists argue that this is no longer the only important family type. They say that people now have choice and freedom in how they live, and families can take many different forms, such as single-parent families, stepfamilies, same-sex families, or cohabiting couples. This is a strength because it matches real life, where we can clearly see many different family types in society, so it makes their view more realistic and up to date. However, a limitation of postmodernist views is that they may exaggerate how much choice people really have. For example, even though people can choose to live in different kinds of families, their choices are still shaped by things like social class, money, gender, and culture.

A poor family may not be able to choose the same lifestyle as a rich family, and women may still feel pressure to take on traditional caring roles. This means that family life is not completely free and open, as postmodernists suggest. So, while postmodernist ideas are useful for showing that families are more diverse today, they may ignore the fact that many people’s choices are limited by wider inequalities in society. This article will explore both sides of the argument. On one hand, some sociologists, especially feminists, believe that families are still unequal and women still carry most responsibilities. On the other hand, some sociologists argue that family life has changed a lot, and men and women now share roles more equally. At the end I will give a conclusion on which side is the most suitable.

Many sociologists argue that traditional gender roles still exist because women continue to do most of the housework and childcare. Even when women also go out to work, they often return home to do the majority of cooking, cleaning and looking after children. Ann Oakley found that men’s contribution to housework was very limited and women carried most of the burden in the home. Later research by Duncombe and Marsden showed that women not only do pay work and domestic work but also emotional work, which means caring about their partner’s and children’s feelings and making sure the family stays happy. This shows that family roles remain unequal and are still based on old-fashioned ideas that women should be the main carers.

Another reason why traditional gender identities still exist is because women are more likely to take on caring roles, not only for children but also for elderly or sick relatives. In many families, even when men help with childcare, it is usually the mother who has the main responsibility, such as arranging appointments, preparing meals, and making sure children or elderly relatives are cared for. Society still tends to assume that women are more naturally caring and nurturing than men, and this leads to women being expected to take on these roles. This suggests that even though society has changed in some ways, old ideas about men and women are still very powerful and shape how families are organised.

Traditional roles are also kept alive by cultural and social pressures. In many communities, women are still expected to get married, have children, and stay responsible for the home, while men are expected to be the main providers. The media often shows this image of family life too. For example, adverts still show women cooking or cleaning and men working outside the home or fixing things. This gives the message that traditional gender roles are natural and normal, which means many families continue to organise themselves in this way. These cultural influences prove that traditional gender identities have not fully disappeared.

On the other hand, some sociologists argue that family life has changed and roles are becoming more equal. Young and Willmott claimed that Britain is moving towards a “symmetrical family,” where men and women share both paid work and domestic work more equally. Today it is much more common to see men doing tasks like cooking, shopping, or looking after children. Fathers are now more likely to attend parents’ evenings, take their children out, or even stay at home if the mother has the main job. This shows that men are more involved in family life than in the past, which challenges the idea that roles are still based on traditional gender identities.

The independence of women has also helped change family roles. Women now have better education and career opportunities, which means they can earn their own money and do not have to rely on men. Many families are dual-earner households where both partners work and share responsibilities. Men are also beginning to take paternity leave in some countries, which allows them to share childcare duties with women. These changes suggest that modern families are not only based on old-fashioned roles but are becoming more balanced, where both partners contribute equally in different areas of family life.

Another argument against the view is that family diversity means traditional gender roles do not fit all types of families. Postmodernists argue that there is no single type of family today, as people have more freedom and choice in how they live. For example, in same-sex couples, there is no clear divide between male and female roles, so household tasks are often shared more equally. Cohabiting couples or couples without children also share tasks more flexibly. This means that family life is much more varied and cannot always be explained by traditional gender roles.

In wit, there is strong evidence that traditional roles still exist, as women often do more housework, childcare, and emotional support, and cultural expectations still push families to follow these old patterns. However, there is also strong evidence that family roles are becoming more equal, with more men helping at home, more women working outside the home, and more family diversity changing how tasks are shared. On balance, I think that traditional gender identities are weakening but not completely gone. Families have changed a lot and there is more sharing of roles than before, but in many households, women still carry more responsibility than men. This shows that while progress has been made, traditional gender roles are still present in many ways.

Asante Opare Enoch.