Tatale-Sanguli MP embarks on Thank You tour, pledges development for constituents

By Samuel Sam || Contributor
THU, 18 SEP 2025

The Member of Parliament for Tatale-Sanguli in the Northern Region, Mr William Ntebe Ayo, has embarked on a thank you tour of his constituency to express gratitude for the support he received in the 2024 general elections.

He said his mandate will be dedicated to championing development projects aimed at driving economic growth and improving livelihoods.

The tour also provided an opportunity to engage chiefs, opinion leaders, institutions, and communities to assess pressing needs and explore solutions. At the palace of the Paramount Chief of Tatale, Obore Dawuni Atta Okra, the traditional leader urged the MP to address critical infrastructure challenges. “You carry our hopes. Tatale-Sanguli looks up to you to mend our roads and light our homes,” the chief said.

In response, Mr Ayo assured the gathering of his commitment to action. “I am the action type but not the promising type of leader,” he declared. “I know the challenges and I have started meeting those concerns. Very soon, work will begin on them.”

He revealed that the tour highlighted numerous challenges facing his constituents, including the need for tractors and farming equipment, inputs, irrigation facilities, technical support, loans, libraries, electricity, streetlights, police posts, road and bridge construction, markets, community centres, youth employment, scholarships, health facilities, schools, and water and sanitation systems.

In Sanguli, similar concerns were raised. At Tatindo, the Sanguli Chief, Ubore John Kabuja Kumayi, echoed the same developmental gaps. In many communities, the MP observed long queues of women and children at single boreholes. One resident, Jagri Belinda, shared her ordeal: “We walk miles for water in the dry season,” she said, balancing a bucket on her head.

The MP’s tour also took him to several other communities where he paid courtesy calls on traditional leaders, including Kpalbutab Chief, Ubore Gmalagneme Bilikpene; Dondoni Chief, Ubore Ebenezer Baliban; Yachado Chief, Obore Najari Konja; Benatabe Chief, Obore Kpabu Nkumecha; Kuyoli Chief, Obore Nambu Jakobike; Kandin Chief, Obore Chamamme Tanobe; Nyojado Chief, Ubore Ntiwwin Fada; Kuyoli Suulonaa, Obore Batube Steven; and Tatale Landlord, Obore Ngaribiba Paku. The chiefs expressed appreciation for his visit and pledged their support.

Addressing a large crowd at Moanpane, Mr Ayo outlined his vision of positioning Tatale-Sanguli as a “pacesetter constituency” in Ghana. He appealed to investors to take advantage of the area’s natural resources, saying: “My aim is to help make Tatale-Sanguli the food basket of the Northern Region and Ghana as a whole.” He emphasised that the area has a peaceful and industrious population ready to embrace life-changing investments.

“This is not just a tour but the beginning of a partnership. Together, we will build roads, bring water, and create opportunities,” the MP told supporters.

In an interview, Mr Ayo said the government remains committed to enhancing infrastructure nationwide to stimulate economic growth. He also urged constituents to take advantage of flagship programmes under the John Dramani Mahama administration, alongside Vice Presidential candidate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to reduce poverty and promote better health across the country.

