Blood Moon over Ho triggers mixed reactions

The recent appearance of a blood moon over Ho, the Volta Regional capital, has stirred a mix of religious, cultural, and scientific interpretations among residents.

The spectacle, which unfolded on the nights of Sunday, September 7, 2025, saw the moon glow with a deep red hue — a phenomenon popularly known as a blood moon and scientifically described as a total lunar eclipse.

For some, the rare sight carried spiritual and prophetic meaning. Reverend Michael Adzomani, a local clergy member, said it could be a divine signal.

“Scripture speaks of the moon turning to blood before great events unfold. I believe it is a call for repentance and reflection,” he told this portal. Quoting Joel 2:31 (KJV), he added: “The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come.”

Rev. Adzomani explained that the prophecy forms part of a wider apocalyptic vision about God’s judgment.

Others, however, stressed a scientific explanation. Torgbui Satsi III, immediate past Head of the Science Department at Tongor Senior High Technical School, described the blood moon as a predictable astronomical event.

“The blood moon is a well-documented lunar eclipse that occurs when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon,” he said. “There is no need for an alarm. It's a natural occurrence explained by astronomy, not superstition. Scientists had already predicted it well in advance.”

Rev. Fr. Dr. Isaac Benuyenah, Roman Catholic Priest of Sacred Heart Parish, Ho-Bankoe, shared a similar view. He explained that the reddish glow results from the refraction of sunlight through the Earth’s atmosphere, which casts a shadow on the moon.

“Some people attach ritual and mystical meanings to it, but science has proven there is nothing mystical about it,” he said. “There are even myths that pregnant women who look at the blood moon risk misfortune to their unborn children — this is simply not true.”

For many residents, beyond religious warnings or scientific explanations, the blood moon was a moment of awe and curiosity — an opportunity to reflect on the mysteries of the universe and deepen their interest in astronomy.