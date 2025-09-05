ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President Mahama swears-in 18 new ambassadors

By Daily Guide
General News President Mahama swears-in 18 new ambassadors
FRI, 05 SEP 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn-in 18 individuals as Ghana’s Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consul-Generals, urging them to serve with diligence and integrity in order to strengthen the nation's diplomatic relations.

The ceremony, held yesterday at the Jubilee House, forms part of Ghana's ongoing efforts to foster international cooperation and promote the nation’s interests abroad.

The list of appointees are Mr. Victor Emmanuel Smith, Ambassador, Washington D.C., USA; Ms. Mavis Ama Frimpong, Ambassador, Paris, France; Mr. Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, High Commissioner, Abuja, Nigeria; Dr. Koma-Steem Jehu Appiah, Ambassador, Moscow, Russian Federation.

Others are Mr. Kojo Bonsu, Ambassador, Beijing, People's Republic of China; Mrs. Sabah Zita Benson, High Commissioner, London, United Kingdom; Alhaji Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali, Ambassador, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and Professor Ohene Adjei, Ambassador, Berlin, Federal Republic of Germany.

Alhaji Abdul Nasiru-Deen, Ambassador, Ankara, Turkey; Dr. Margaret Miewien Chebere, Ambassador, Copenhagen, Kingdom of Denmark; Mr. Labik Joseph Yaani, Ambassador, Malabo, Equatorial Guinea; and Nii Amasah Namoale, Ambassador, Brasilia, Federative Republic of Brazil.

The rest are Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, High Commissioner, New Delhi, India; Samuel Yao Kumah, Ambassador, New York, USA; Mr. Godwin Baletum Amonzem, Ambassador, Monrovia, Republic of Liberia; Mr. Aikins Abrokwa, Ambassador in-Situ, Director of State Protocol; Mr. Gustav Kwaku Sefe Dovlo, Ambassador in-Situ, Chief of Protocol; and Mrs. Patience Kokui Gameli-Kwame, Ambassador-at-Large, Deputy Director General, Research Department.

After administering the oath of office, President Mahama stated that the government’s 'Reset Agenda' represents a bold vision aimed at restoring hope and rebuilding trust among Ghanaians, with a focus on inclusive development.

He, however, emphasised that while significant efforts will be made locally to advance the government’s development agenda, the diplomats must also pursue strategic partnerships and unlock opportunities to elevate Ghana's diplomatic relations as well as enhance the welfare of Ghanaians living abroad.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George Gov’t appoints KPMG as transaction advisor for proposed AT–Telecel merger

3 hours ago

Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Minister Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Min...

3 hours ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George Gov’t, MultiChoice form joint committee to slash DStv prices

3 hours ago

Bono East records over 6,000 cases of typhoid annually — Environmental Health Officer Bono East records over 6,000 cases of typhoid annually — Environmental Health Of...

3 hours ago

2025 WASSCE: 14 arrested nationwide over malpractice – WAEC 2025 WASSCE: 14 arrested nationwide over malpractice – WAEC

3 hours ago

Public toilet on plot of land was sold to NPP Tema Central secretary for GH¢2,000 — TDC MD reveals Public toilet on plot of land was sold to NPP Tema Central secretary for GH¢2,00...

4 hours ago

WAEC to release private 2025 BECE results today WAEC to release private 2025 BECE results today

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong NPP race: Contesting costs GH¢4.6m because of 'shameful' GH¢4 million developmen...

4 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Ms. Shamima Muslim Shamima Muslim reaffirms Mahama's commitment to press freedom at PRINPAG swearin...

4 hours ago

Isaac Tandoh appointed acting CEO of Minerals Commission Isaac Tandoh appointed acting CEO of Minerals Commission

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line