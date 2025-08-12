How late Samuel Aboagye phoned Obuasi MCE about their inability to land three times

New accounts are shedding light on the harrowing final moments of the military helicopter that crashed at Adansi Brofoyedru near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, killing eight people, including two cabinet ministers and senior security officials.

Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, popularly known as “King Zuba,” revealed that the doomed aircraft made three failed landing attempts before plummeting into a dense forest.

Speaking on Akoma FM, he said the late Samuel Aboagye, one of the passengers, personally relayed the tense situation to the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) via phone.

“The helicopter made two attempts to land at the Obuasi Airstrip and one at the Ofori Stadium, but each time visibility was too poor due to bad weather,” the Mayor explained.

According to Mr. Boadi, Mr. Aboagye had asked the MCE to station vehicles at both locations to pick up the passengers, but later called to say that they could not land. Moments later, devastating news came that the aircraft had crashed into the thick forest at Sikaman Brofoyedru.

The Mayor also clarified reports about the recovery of the victims’ remains, acknowledging that in some cases, the bodies were transported in cocoa sacks. “Initially, all the bodies were put in body bags, but some of the bags were burnt by the excessive heat from the wreckage. With no other option, we had to place about three of them in sacks to move them from the forest,” he said.

Accessing the crash site was an ordeal in itself. Mr. Boadi described it as a mountainous, vehicle-inaccessible terrain that required rescuers, including himself, to trek for nearly two hours before reaching the wreckage. He stressed the need for empathy and restraint when discussing the deceased, warning that careless comments could intensify the pain of grieving families.

He praised the remarkable role played by residents of Sikaman Brofoyedru, saying their selflessness was critical to the operation. “They deserve national recognition. Some gave us free Wellington boots, while others abandoned their work to lead the way through the thick forest,” he said.

The Mayor also singled out Akrofuom District Chief Executive Gariba Mohammed Mustapha for special commendation, adding, “He showed remarkable bravery during the rescue, yet he has not been given the recognition he deserves.”

The August 6 crash has triggered national mourning, with a state funeral set for August 15 at the Black Star Square to honour the eight victims.