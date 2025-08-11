MEPE Goes Orange As Part Of The 69th Afenorto Festival Celebrations

The 69th edition of the ever-cherished Mepe Afenorto Festival is being celebrated this year in grand style under the theme, “Unite for Peace and Development, Post VRA Akosombo-Dam Flood Disaster”.

The climax of the festival was a durbar of chiefs and people of Mepe held on Saturday, 9th August 2025 and it fell on an Agasigbe per the sacred/traditional calendar of Mepe. The guest of honor was His Excellency Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Ataokple, the Volta Region’s representative on the Council of State.

A number of MPs from other constituencies other than North Tongu also graced the occasion together with the Honourable DCE for North Tongu, Hon. Victoria Amefadzi Yawa Doe.

Mepe is one of 13 traditional areas in Tongu hence a delegation from the Tongu Chiefs Union was present at the durbar. The delegation of the Tongu Chiefs Union was led by its President, Togbega Kadzi Zoga II who is the Paramount Chief of Sokpoe Traditional Area.

The Mepe State is made up of five unique clans such as Dzagbaku, Adzigo, Sevie, Gbanvie and Akorvie which clans were cladded in their traditional colours such as white, green, yellow, red and blue respectively to and from the durbar.

In a welcome address on behalf of the Mepe Traditional Council, Torgbe Korsi Nego VI who is the Manklalo of the area and the next in seniority to the Paramount Chief highlighted the following:

This year’s celebration is preceded by an immense national tragedy that has struck our hearts. On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Ghana lost eight distinguished sons in a devastating military helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region. Mepe mourns with the nation and the bereaved families, hence all the chiefs and people are in black and red bands at the Afenorto Festival Durbar. May the gentle souls of the rest in peace. We of Mepe congratulate our hardworking MP, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, by the President of the Republic. We also congratulate Hon. Victoria Amefadzi Doe, a daughter of Mepe, on her elevation to the post of District Chief Executive of the North Tongu District Assembly. We are grateful to H. E. John Dramani Mahama for these appointments. To our indefatigable Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, Mepe says congratulations. To the people of Mepe, we cannot harness our financial, human, material and social resources for development without peace, trust, social harmony, and sacrifice, especially following the floods that devastated our land in 2023. Let us unite and reconcile with one another. It is through unity that we can attract development assistance to our traditional area. Government is entreated to appropriately compensate the Mepe citizens who were victims of the 2023 VRA Akosombo-Dam Flood Disaster as most of these victims are not still homeless but also jobless. We have, however, become aware that the people-centred government of H. E. John Dramani Mahama has earmarked some funds to cater for the flood victims. While we congratulate government for this well-thought-out plan, we humbly request a proper engagement with the chiefs and people to ensure that the fund serves its purpose. We anxiously await the timely disbursement of the compensation package. Government should kindly consider the reconstruction of Sege-Battor-Mepe road, the Mepe-Dove and Aveyime-Dove roads that connect the main Accra-Aflao Road. Mepe has built a Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institution in Mepe Dadome-Fakpoe through self-help efforts. The Institution, when fully operational, will provide hand-on skills to the teeming youth within and beyond the traditional area. This remarkable project was completed through the instrumentality of an illustrious and industrious son of Mepe, Emeritus Professor E.H.K. Akaho who is a Nuclear Scientist and Researcher and the former Director-General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

As part of this year’s Mepe Afenorto Festival celebrations, a corporate brand called Tongu Global led by Mr. Famous Afeyetso organized a health walk from Mepe to Battor and back to Mepe, which most citizens of Mepe patronized heavily amidst singing and dancing to Jama songs. It was indeed a joyous event. Some of the chiefs such as Torgbe Korsi Nego VI (Manklalo) himself, Torgbe Kwao Sakpleka II, Torgbe Korbla Asamankueta IV, Mama Aku Seme II, Mama Awo Etseku IV and Torgbe Korbla Akagla IV (Sorhefie) had participated actively in the Afenorto Festival Health Walk. By this participatory gesture/leadership, the Chiefs have demonstrated poignantly that the welfare and wellness of their subjects must be one of the cardinal duties of royal leadersship, mindful of the trite assertion that economic development thrives on healthy human population. The next significant event as part of the Mepe Afenorto Festival Celebrations will be a competitive canoe regatta among the five Clans of Mepe and also among other identified social groupings today. However, the festivities continue until next week. On this note, I wish the people of the Mepe Traditional Area, a very peaceful celebration meant for self-help developmental projects. ~Asante Sana~

Philip Afeti Korto

Hospital Administrator

