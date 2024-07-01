Sheikh Hasina declares all-out war against corruption in Bangladesh

LISTEN

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's bold declaration of war against corruption in Bangladesh marks a significant turning point in the nation's ongoing struggle to eradicate systemic corruption.

With corruption deeply entrenched in both the public and private sectors, it has been a formidable challenge, undermining the country's economic backbone and tarnishing the development achievements of the ruling Awami League over the past fifteen years. This comprehensive anti-corruption initiative, launched at a critical juncture, aims to restore the nation’s integrity and bolster its global image.

The historical context of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fight against corruption can be traced back to her previous tenure. In 2009, after the Awami League came to power, she fearlessly declared war against terrorism, successfully curbing the menace of terrorism and militancy that threatened the nation. This time, her focus has shifted to corruption, a different but equally destructive adversary. Standing firm in the National Parliament, she announced that no one involved in corruption, regardless of their power or position, would be spared. Her strong words resonate with the common people’s expectations, raising hopes that the country will finally be liberated from the pervasive influence of corruption.

The issue of corruption was prominently featured in the Awami League's election manifesto before the January 7, 2024, elections. Sheikh Hasina promised an impartial anti-corruption campaign, free from party affiliations, and now, she is making good on that promise. Her stern warnings against corruption, delivered in the National Parliament, underscore her commitment to this cause.

During her closing speech at the National Parliament session on June 29, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina emphatically declared, "We have started an operation against corruption; no one can survive. Whoever is involved in corruption, we will not let go." She reiterated that the party does not forget its election manifesto and is committed to fulfilling its promises made to the nation. This message is crucial for the citizens, instilling confidence that the government is serious about tackling corruption.

The government’s stringent measures against corruption have sparked hope among the general public for the establishment of good governance. This renewed optimism follows recent media revelations about the illegal wealth acquired by some powerful, high-ranking government officials. The swift and decisive actions taken by the government are being appreciated both domestically and internationally. These actions send a clear message that corruption at any level will not be tolerated.

One notable example of the government's strict stance on corruption involves recent scandals involving high-ranking officials like revenue officer Matiur Rahman, cow mafia Sadeeq Agro, revenue officer Kazi Abu Mohammad Faisal, Matiur's first wife Raipura Upazila chairman Laila Kaniz Lucky, and former police IG Benazir Ahmed. The government's decisive actions against these individuals have garnered widespread praise. However, experts caution that the problem is far more extensive, with hundreds of corrupt individuals across the public and private sectors having amassed vast fortunes and smuggled millions of BDT abroad. These ill-gotten gains have been used to acquire luxurious properties and businesses in countries such as Dubai, Canada, Australia, the USA, and the UK, with some even purchasing foreign citizenship.

To effectively combat this widespread corruption, it is essential to compile a comprehensive list of corrupt individuals under the supervision of relevant organizations. The media can play a pivotal role in exposing these individuals, shining a light on their illicit activities. Additionally, the government must curb administrative and political actions that protect identified corrupt persons.

Looking to neighboring India, where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting swift raids to apprehend corrupt individuals, Bangladesh can adopt similar measures. Raids should be conducted on the residences of corrupt individuals and their associates. This task should not be entrusted solely to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Instead, intelligence agencies or the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) should be given responsibility, or a combined operation involving all concerned departments should be organized.

Several media reports suggest that corrupt individuals have hidden enormous amounts of BDT in their homes and secret warehouses. In the current economic recession, it is imperative to locate and seize these hidden assets. Additionally, a measure similar to India's demonetization of high-denomination currency notes could be considered to flush out black money. Such actions would make hidden wealth a liability for the corrupt, turning their ill-gotten gains into a burden.

Urgent and coordinated efforts under the direct supervision of the Prime Minister are essential to eradicate corruption. A combined operation involving all relevant departments can help present Bangladesh as Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla' to the world by maintaining the country’s ongoing development momentum through the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. This would position Bangladesh as a global role model in the fight against corruption, including in the Western world.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s declaration is not just a political stance but a necessary action to ensure that the progress made by Bangladesh over the past decades is not undone by the malignancy of corruption. The people of Bangladesh are looking to their leader with hope, expecting a cleaner, more transparent governance that will pave the way for sustained growth and development. This comprehensive anti-corruption drive is a crucial step towards restoring faith in the government, promoting economic stability, and enhancing the nation’s reputation on the global stage. By tackling corruption head-on, Sheikh Hasina is laying the groundwork for a brighter, more prosperous future for Bangladesh.

Author’s bio: Tajul Islam, a senior journalist and Special Correspondent of Weekly Blitz writes on a broad-range of issues in local and international media. Follow him on X @tajulraj1