ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You’ve met your Waterloo; resign before we release our evidence against you — NDC’s Amaliba

Headlines Youve met your Waterloo; resign before we release our evidence against you — NDCs Amaliba
SAT, 25 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling on Attorney General Godfred Dame to resign before it releases alleged "damning evidence" against him next week in relation to the ongoing ambulance procurement trial.

NDC's Director of Conflict Resolution Abraham Amaliba said Mr. Dame should step down because he lacks the temperament required for the AG position and views political opponents as enemies.

"The AG has met his Waterloo...he simply is not fit for that office and I have said that an AG should be cool-headed. He lacks temperament, he sees his political opponents as enemies," Amaliba said on Accra-based Citi TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, May 25.

He referenced allegations made in court on Thursday by the third defendant in the case, Richard Jakpa.

Jakpa claimed Mr. Dame had repeatedly sought his help in implicating former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Though Mr. Dame strongly denies these allegations, Amaliba maintained they held truth.

“I think at this point Godfred Dame should resign...Next week we have promised to put these things out. He will hear his own voice to implicate [Ato Forson]. So I think it is in his best interest to resign before this evidence is adduced," he stated.

The NDC has promised to release evidence substantiating Jakpa's claims against the Attorney General next week.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Youve met your Waterloo; resign before we release our evidence against you — NDCs Amaliba You’ve met your Waterloo; resign before we release our evidence against you — N...

2 hours ago

May 25: Cedi sells at GHS14.91 to 1, GHS13.96 on BoG interbank May 25: Cedi sells at GHS14.91 to $1, GHS13.96 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame Ambulance procurement case: AG releases rejected plea bargain offer by 3rd accus...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam No need to rush and buy forex amid cedi depreciation; it will bounce soon — Fina...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance Actions of currency speculators influencing cedi's free fall – Finance Minister

2 hours ago

May 25: Rainstorms, rains already in parts of Ghana; flash floods imminent — GMet May 25: Rainstorms, rains already in parts of Ghana; flash floods imminent — GMe...

6 hours ago

The ICJ's rulings are binding but it has no way to enforce them. By Nick Gammon AFP ICJ orders Israel to 'immediately halt' Rafah offensive

6 hours ago

Map of Mali. By Sophie RAMIS, Vincent LEFAI AFP Mali junta comes under fire from PM's allies for first time

6 hours ago

Tens of thousands of people have taken refuge in camps near the eastern DR Congo city of Goma because of increased violence blamed on M23 rebels. By ALEXIS HUGUET AFPFile Calls to protect DR Congo civilians as fighting flares

21 hours ago

Stability in sight as gov't expects 2.32billion forex inflows to curb Cedi depreciation Stability in sight as gov't expects $2.32billion forex inflows to curb Cedi depr...

Just in....
body-container-line