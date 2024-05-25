You’ve met your Waterloo; resign before we release our evidence against you — NDC’s Amaliba

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling on Attorney General Godfred Dame to resign before it releases alleged "damning evidence" against him next week in relation to the ongoing ambulance procurement trial.

NDC's Director of Conflict Resolution Abraham Amaliba said Mr. Dame should step down because he lacks the temperament required for the AG position and views political opponents as enemies.

"The AG has met his Waterloo...he simply is not fit for that office and I have said that an AG should be cool-headed. He lacks temperament, he sees his political opponents as enemies," Amaliba said on Accra-based Citi TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, May 25.

He referenced allegations made in court on Thursday by the third defendant in the case, Richard Jakpa.

Jakpa claimed Mr. Dame had repeatedly sought his help in implicating former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Though Mr. Dame strongly denies these allegations, Amaliba maintained they held truth.

“I think at this point Godfred Dame should resign...Next week we have promised to put these things out. He will hear his own voice to implicate [Ato Forson]. So I think it is in his best interest to resign before this evidence is adduced," he stated.

The NDC has promised to release evidence substantiating Jakpa's claims against the Attorney General next week.