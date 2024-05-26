Emission Reduction Payment Agreement: The role of stakeholders

LISTEN

Hon. John Sanie, MP for Mpohor and deputy minister for energy attended the signing ceremony for the Tullow / Forestry Commission Emission Reduction Payment Agreement (ERPA) at the Accra Marriott Hotel.

In his address, John Sanie highlighted the promising prospects of the initiative which will implement and administer forest conservation and regeneration projects, helping forge a sustainable path forward, entwined with the Ghana National Energy Transition Framework.

The deputy energy minister commended Tullow Ghana Limited for this giant step towards reducing and neutralizing emissions from their operations in the Jubilee and other fields. The deputy energy minister did not hide his joy to the Forestry Commission for agreeing to the partnership.

“Evidently, actions such as this will be instrumental in expediting Ghana’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, and by this partnership, the Government of Ghana reaffirms its commitment to curtailing carbon dioxide emissions from our oil and gas activities thereby ensuring the safety of the planet”, he echoed.

He, however, concluded that It is the hope of the Energy Ministry likewise all other stakeholders that the partnership will produce the desired results.