ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Be stewards of God's creation — E P moderator charges the church

By Eric Gyimah || Contributor
Religion Be stewards of God's creation — E P moderator charges the church
SUN, 26 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Acting Moderator of the Ashanti Presbytery of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church - Ghana, Rev. Christopher Mawunyo-Nyonyo, has urged Christians, especially the clergy, to take maximum care of God's creation, emphasizing that this is a core responsibility of the church.

Rev. Mawunyo-Nyonyo made this appeal during the 14th Synod of the Ashanti Presbytery in Kumasi on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Addressing the Synod, he highlighted the theme for this year's gathering, "Care for God's Creation, The Mission of the Church," as highly relevant given the current state of Ghana's natural environment and the urgent need to reverse environmental degradation.

Rev. Mawunyo-Nyonyo explained that this Synod theme aligns with the church's 2024 General Assembly theme. He emphasized that the church has a significant role in promoting a healthy and sustainable environment.

"As God's chosen stewards, it is incumbent upon the church to remember that God has entrusted His creation to our care and expects us to manage it well for the benefit of humanity," he stated.

The Acting Moderator expressed concern over the widespread destruction of the country's natural environment, noting that it has serious consequences for both ecosystems and human life. He attributed rising temperatures, rising sea levels, erratic rainfall patterns, and numerous natural disasters to the deteriorating state of the global environment.

Rev. Mawunyo-Nyonyo appealed to the government and stakeholders to intensify efforts to combat activities that harm the environment. He also urged the church to instill in its children's ministry the importance of safeguarding the environment for current and future generations.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Sarkodie is untouchable when it comes to rap, steeze; stick to Afrobeats —Efia Odo to Nigerians Sarkodie is untouchable when it comes to rap, steeze; stick to Afrobeats — Efia ...

2 hours ago

Kissi Agyebeng has politicize OSP – Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng has politicize OSP – Martin Amidu

2 hours ago

Martin Amidu Election 2024: Martin Amidu warn Ghansians of deceptive tactics

2 hours ago

Ghanas public debt soars by GH46.4bn in early 2024, hits GHC658.6bn Ghana’s public debt soars by GH¢46.4bn in early 2024, hits GHC658.6bn

2 hours ago

Tempane: Group, community members demand GES Director removal over sex-for-favors, extortion, victimization Tempane: Group, community members demand GES Director removal over sex-for-favor...

2 hours ago

Oheneba Nana Asiedu ‘There’ll be no peace in Ashanti Region if Bawumia selects a particular running ...

2 hours ago

KPMG Report: Now that Akufo-Addo has released it, what next? — Kokofu to critics KPMG Report: Now that Akufo-Addo has released it, what next? — Kokofu to critics

2 hours ago

Sperms A man can have 'strong' erection, ejaculate but have poor sperm quality to impre...

2 hours ago

KPMG Report: You have a low IQ, a foolishness which can't be healed by God —Charles Owusu 'grills' Investigative Journalist, other critics KPMG Report: You have a low IQ, a foolishness which can't be healed by God — Cha...

3 hours ago

Burkina Faso's junta leader Ibrahim Traore, left, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg in July 2023. By Pavel BEDNYAKOV POOLAFP Burkina Faso military rule extended for five years

Just in....
body-container-line