Pru East Ncce Engages Inter Party Dialogue Committee On Peace, Vigilantism And Prevention Of Violent Extremism

The Pru East district office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) organized an engagement session with political parties and other stakeholders on peace, vigilantism, and the prevention of violent extremism in Yeji.

In his welcome address, Mr. Emmanuel Nimoh, the district director of the Commission, explained that the meeting was held under the auspices of the district’s Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) and funded by the European Union. The aim was to ensure peace before, during, and after the general elections in December.

Mr. Joseph Kwaku Yeboah, the Bono East regional director of the Commission, highlighted that election-related disturbances are a key factor that can facilitate the activities of extremist groups, whose presence is increasing across the West African sub-region. He emphasized that this menace can be mitigated when political actors practice tolerance and adhere to rules and regulations essential for maintaining peace.

He further stressed the importance of recognizing that despite our political, religious, and ethnic differences, we are one people with a common destiny. He urged everyone to maintain social cohesion as Ghanaians.

ACP Godfrey Tetteh Adjirakor, the Pru East and West divisional police commander, spoke on various topics including monitoring and reporting threats, vulnerabilities to violent extremism, detecting youth radicalization, signs of recruitment, and mediation and resolution of local conflicts. He called for increased community engagement to educate people on these crucial issues.

He emphasized the important role of parents in monitoring their children's online activities, which could indicate signs of radicalization or vulnerability to extremism. ACP Adjirakor assured that the police would do everything in their power to ensure peaceful elections in December.

He also urged community members to resort to alternative dispute resolution methods such as mediation, arbitration, and negotiation, and encouraged political parties to refer disputes to the IPDC for resolution.

Nana Dentwoe Dai, the Apagyahene of the Yeji traditional area, representing the traditional council, pledged not to interfere with the work of the security services before, during, and after the elections.

An official from the district office of the Electoral Commission of Ghana provided an update on the progress of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise among other topics.

Participants, including representatives from the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, the district assembly, religious bodies, youth and women groups, people living with disabilities, and the media, made suggestions towards ensuring peaceful elections in December.