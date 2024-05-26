ModernGhana logo
KPMG Report: Now that Akufo-Addo has released it, what next? — Kokofu to critics

Henry Kwabena Kokofu has reacted to critics who have been pressing President Nana Akufo-Addo to release the KPMG audit report on the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

The controversy began when The Fourth Estate publication revealed alleged irregularities in the contract, prompting calls for its cancellation.

In reaction, President Akufo-Addo commissioned KPMG to audit the transaction. The firm completed its audit and delivered the findings to the President, who initially released only parts of the report.

This led to intense criticism from various quarters for withholding the full document.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, President Akufo-Addo finally made the complete KPMG report accessible to the public.

A statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, explained that the decision was made “in the interest of full transparency in governance, openness, and honesty with the public, has decided to waive the privilege under section 5 of the RTI Act and has directed the publication of the KPMG report in full.”

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Henry Kokofu, former Chief Executive of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), addressed the issue, taking aim at those who have been demanding the full report.

"Those who were calling for the release of the full report, the President has released it. What are they going to use it for?" he quizzes.

