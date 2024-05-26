Charles Owusu has launched a scathing attack at critics of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) transaction, recently audited by KPMG at the instance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, President Nana Akufo-Addo released the full KPMG audit report on the controversial deal between the GRA and SML.

This audit followed misconducts in the transaction, which was earlier reported by The Fourth Estate publication, leading to calls for the deal's cancellation.

In reaction to the uproar, President Akufo-Addo commissioned KPMG to conduct a thorough audit.

After completing its investigation, KPMG presented its report to the President, who only released parts of the findings.

Under pressure, the President subsequently made the entire report accessible to the public.

Despite the release of the full report, investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure, founding editor of The Fourth Estate, maintained his stance that the contract should be annulled.

Appearing on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Charles Owusu expressed disbelief at the ongoing calls to cancel the SML contract.

He pointed out that critics' main argument hinges on the claim that the owner of SML lacked the necessary expertise in revenue generation in the petroleum downstream sector due to his background in the timber industry.

Critics argued that this lack of specific sector experience should have disqualified him from the contract.

Charles Owusu boldly dismissed these criticisms, suggesting that such reasoning reflects a lack of understanding.

"At first, people were saying the company is a timber offshoot. This is why I say God can heal all diseases but not foolishness. Any person who will say ‘if you have a business and lack the technical know-how in a different business, so you can't open such a business’ has a low IQ and that person's foolishness cannot be cured by God," he said.

The former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission defended SML's track record, highlighting the company's work and impact.

He emphasised that SML has saved Ghana over GH¢2.45 billion in revenues since it was contracted to monitor the country's oil sector.

Assessing the KPMG report, Mr. Owusu praised SML, asserting that the audit vindicated the company.

"It is clear today; SML has not committed a crime in the first place. SML has not caused the government to lose revenue. The good thing is SML has helped people to pay for the oil that was initially being stolen. SML has helped in ensuring a 24/7 monitoring system for the oil sector," he stated.