ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

KPMG Report: You have a low IQ, a foolishness which can't be healed by God — Charles Owusu 'grills' Investigative Journalist, other critics

Headlines KPMG Report: You have a low IQ, a foolishness which can't be healed by God —Charles Owusu 'grills' Investigative Journalist, other critics
SUN, 26 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Charles Owusu has launched a scathing attack at critics of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) transaction, recently audited by KPMG at the instance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, President Nana Akufo-Addo released the full KPMG audit report on the controversial deal between the GRA and SML.

This audit followed misconducts in the transaction, which was earlier reported by The Fourth Estate publication, leading to calls for the deal's cancellation.

In reaction to the uproar, President Akufo-Addo commissioned KPMG to conduct a thorough audit.

After completing its investigation, KPMG presented its report to the President, who only released parts of the findings.

Under pressure, the President subsequently made the entire report accessible to the public.

Despite the release of the full report, investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure, founding editor of The Fourth Estate, maintained his stance that the contract should be annulled.

Appearing on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Charles Owusu expressed disbelief at the ongoing calls to cancel the SML contract.

He pointed out that critics' main argument hinges on the claim that the owner of SML lacked the necessary expertise in revenue generation in the petroleum downstream sector due to his background in the timber industry.

Critics argued that this lack of specific sector experience should have disqualified him from the contract.

Charles Owusu boldly dismissed these criticisms, suggesting that such reasoning reflects a lack of understanding.

"At first, people were saying the company is a timber offshoot. This is why I say God can heal all diseases but not foolishness. Any person who will say ‘if you have a business and lack the technical know-how in a different business, so you can't open such a business’ has a low IQ and that person's foolishness cannot be cured by God," he said.

The former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission defended SML's track record, highlighting the company's work and impact.

He emphasised that SML has saved Ghana over GH¢2.45 billion in revenues since it was contracted to monitor the country's oil sector.

Assessing the KPMG report, Mr. Owusu praised SML, asserting that the audit vindicated the company.

"It is clear today; SML has not committed a crime in the first place. SML has not caused the government to lose revenue. The good thing is SML has helped people to pay for the oil that was initially being stolen. SML has helped in ensuring a 24/7 monitoring system for the oil sector," he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Sarkodie is untouchable when it comes to rap, steeze; stick to Afrobeats —Efia Odo to Nigerians Sarkodie is untouchable when it comes to rap, steeze; stick to Afrobeats — Efia ...

47 minutes ago

Kissi Agyebeng has politicize OSP – Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng has politicize OSP – Martin Amidu

51 minutes ago

Martin Amidu Election 2024: Martin Amidu warn Ghansians of deceptive tactics

52 minutes ago

Ghanas public debt soars by GH46.4bn in early 2024, hits GHC658.6bn Ghana’s public debt soars by GH¢46.4bn in early 2024, hits GHC658.6bn

58 minutes ago

Tempane: Group, community members demand GES Director removal over sex-for-favors, extortion, victimization Tempane: Group, community members demand GES Director removal over sex-for-favor...

1 hour ago

Oheneba Nana Asiedu ‘There’ll be no peace in Ashanti Region if Bawumia selects a particular running ...

1 hour ago

KPMG Report: Now that Akufo-Addo has released it, what next? — Kokofu to critics KPMG Report: Now that Akufo-Addo has released it, what next? — Kokofu to critics

1 hour ago

Sperms A man can have 'strong' erection, ejaculate but have poor sperm quality to impre...

1 hour ago

KPMG Report: You have a low IQ, a foolishness which can't be healed by God —Charles Owusu 'grills' Investigative Journalist, other critics KPMG Report: You have a low IQ, a foolishness which can't be healed by God — Cha...

2 hours ago

Burkina Faso's junta leader Ibrahim Traore, left, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg in July 2023. By Pavel BEDNYAKOV POOLAFP Burkina Faso military rule extended for five years

Just in....
body-container-line