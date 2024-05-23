A-G’s ambulance trail manipulation: We’re scandalized by the persecution of Ato Forson — NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed shock at revelation that Attorney General Godfred Dame is manipulating the ongoing trial of its minority leader in parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson.

A witness in the trial, Richard Jakpa, testified in court that Dame had several meetings and phone calls with him at odd hours, pressuring him to skew his testimony to implicate Ato Forson.

The witness who is a businessman further alleged that he has evidence to back his claim if pushed further.

"It has come to the attention of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that during the proceedings of today, Thursday, 23rd May, 2024, in the matter of the trial of the Leader of the NDC Minority in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the 3rd Accused, Mr. Richard Jakpa testified in open court that the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has had several meetings with him at odd hours and telephone conversations impressing on him to skew his testimony to implicate the Minority Leader," the NDC reacted in a statement.

The opposition party said the revelation confirms its "long-held suspicion of the devious modus operandi of Godfred Dame and the government he represents."

The statement signed by its National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah who added: "It further shows the desperate lengths the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government will go to manipulate judicial processes to unjustly victimise political opponents for cheap political goal-scoring."

The NDC has promised to hold a press conference next week to provide more evidence on the matter.