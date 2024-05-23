ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumasi Mayor launches Youth Climate Action Fund

By Edem Agblevor, ISD || contributor
Social News Kumasi Mayor launches Youth Climate Action Fund
THU, 23 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Mayor of Kumasi, Mr Samuel Pyne, has launched the Youth Climate Action (YCA) Fund, which seeks to empower young groups to become climate leaders and crusaders by providing them with the resources and support needed to turn their ideas into reality.

The launch, which took place on Wednesday, was a partnership between the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and Bloomberg Philanthropies, establishing a $50,000U fund to support talented youth between the ages of 15 and 24 who have innovative proposals to address the climate crisis, especially in Kumasi and its environs.

According to the Mayor, the fund would contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change in Kumasi, promoting sustainable practices and behaviours in the use of renewable energy sources.

He explained that the Youth Climate Action Fund would run from now to September 2024, with the possibility of extension based on performance.

He added that the KMA stand to qualify for an additional $100,000 after an impactful implementation.

Application forms for the fund can be downloaded at www.kma.gov.gh and completed ones submitted through [email protected] , or in person at the Development Planning, KMA Main Office located in Adum before June 27, 2024.

A panel of experts would review the applications and select the most innovative and impactful proposals, after which successful applicants would receive funding to implement their projects.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kasoa: Woman and two daughters stabbed to death Kasoa: Woman and two daughters stabbed to death

1 hour ago

Supreme Court gives AG 7days to file statement of case in suit over appointment of security heads Supreme Court gives AG 7days to file statement of case in suit over appointment ...

1 hour ago

Broadcasting Bill to be placed before Parliament — Information Minister Broadcasting Bill to be placed before Parliament — Information Minister

1 hour ago

South Tongu: Rice farmer shot dead on his farm at Yorve South Tongu: Rice farmer shot dead on his farm at Yorve  

1 hour ago

Supreme Court adjourns IMANI Africas case on presidential powers to dismiss Supreme Court adjourns IMANI Africa’s case on presidential powers to dismiss

1 hour ago

SML was paid GH720million out of ESLAs GH2.45bn revenue – KPMG report SML was paid GH¢720million out of ESLA’s GH¢2.45bn revenue – KPMG report

1 hour ago

KPMG Report: SML owes GRA GH31.88million in taxes KPMG Report: SML owes GRA GH¢31.88million in taxes

1 hour ago

Hopeson Adorye granted GH20,000 bail Hopeson Adorye granted GH¢20,000 bail  

1 hour ago

Parrenial floods: Ghanaian engineers are book engineers — Contractor Parrenial floods: Ghanaian engineers are ‘book engineers’ — Contractor

1 hour ago

Our voter registration target is superior to ECs 623,000 — NDC Our voter registration target is superior to EC’s 623,000 — NDC

Just in....
body-container-line