Kumasi Mayor launches Youth Climate Action Fund

The Mayor of Kumasi, Mr Samuel Pyne, has launched the Youth Climate Action (YCA) Fund, which seeks to empower young groups to become climate leaders and crusaders by providing them with the resources and support needed to turn their ideas into reality.

The launch, which took place on Wednesday, was a partnership between the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and Bloomberg Philanthropies, establishing a $50,000U fund to support talented youth between the ages of 15 and 24 who have innovative proposals to address the climate crisis, especially in Kumasi and its environs.

According to the Mayor, the fund would contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change in Kumasi, promoting sustainable practices and behaviours in the use of renewable energy sources.

He explained that the Youth Climate Action Fund would run from now to September 2024, with the possibility of extension based on performance.

He added that the KMA stand to qualify for an additional $100,000 after an impactful implementation.

Application forms for the fund can be downloaded at www.kma.gov.gh and completed ones submitted through [email protected] , or in person at the Development Planning, KMA Main Office located in Adum before June 27, 2024.

A panel of experts would review the applications and select the most innovative and impactful proposals, after which successful applicants would receive funding to implement their projects.