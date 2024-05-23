ModernGhana logo
Alan Kyerematen visits Hopeson Adorye in ccustody amid controversy

General News Alan Kyeremanten - Hopson Adorye
THU, 23 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Independent Presidential Candidate and leader of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, Alan Kyerematen, visited Hopeson Adorye in custody at the Ministries Police Station on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Adorye was arrested and detained for his alleged involvement in detonating a dynamite in the Volta Region during the 2016 general elections.

Kyerematen was accompanied by notable figures, including Boniface Abubakari Saddique, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, Kofi Kapito, Alhaji Haruna Tafsiru Warlord, and Ken Kuranchie.

During the visit, Kyerematen expressed solidarity with Adorye during this challenging time.

Former Member of Parliament for Adentan, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, condemned the arrest, describing it as politically motivated. He refuted the allegations against Adorye as false and unfair, emphasizing that Adorye had no intention of fleeing from Ghana or his home.

Buaben Asamoa highlighted the unjust treatment of Adorye, questioning the necessity of detaining him for an extended period without proper legal proceedings. He suggested that the arrest reflected political motives rather than genuine concerns about Adorye's actions.

Adorye's arrest followed comments he made during an interview with Accra FM on May 10, where he claimed involvement in orchestrating the detonation of dynamite in the Volta Region to intimidate voters. Allegedly, he stated, "Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people."

The visit by Kyerematen and other members of the Movement for Change underscores the significance of supporting individuals facing legal challenges and the importance of fair treatment within the judicial system. The unfolding situation continues to draw attention and scrutiny, raising broader questions about transparency and accountability in Ghanaian politics.

Daniel Owusu
