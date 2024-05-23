ModernGhana logo
We’re seeking stiffer punishment for people who attack journalists — Information Minister

The Government of Ghana is course to introduce stiffer punishments for individuals who physically assault journalists while they are working.

Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar made the announcement on Wednesday, May 22, following a worrying spike in attacks on media personnel in recent years.

According to the Minister, the Information Ministry held stakeholder consultations with the judicial service in January and February to discuss potential solutions.

"As a ministry, we are adding our voices to the advocacy for stiffer punishment for people who attack journalists," Fatima Abubakar stated.

She noted that while politicians are often assumed to be the primary perpetrators, research from organizations like the CDD and MFWA indicates the majority of assaults actually come from security agencies and others.

The Minister referenced the erstwhile incident where the Accra-based Citi FM petitioned the National Media Commission over an assault involving its employee Caleb Kudah by the National Security agency.

“It was the mechanism that took over the case to the extent that National Security had to respond," she said.

According to data from the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), there have been 45 reported incidents of assault and attacks against journalists and media houses over the past five years.

Alarmingly, 2023 saw a peak with four such cases occurring in the month of October alone.

