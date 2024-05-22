As usual, parts of Accra flood in heavy downpour on Wednesday

Parts of Ghana’s capital, Accra, were submerged following a heavy downpour on Wednesday. The rainfall, which lasted for over three hours, caused significant disruption, particularly affecting road users and businesses.

Major roads became impassable due to floodwaters, leading to massive traffic jams and leaving many commuters stranded. For example, the stretch from the Airport through Shangrila to Shiashie was severely affected, making it difficult for motorists to navigate the route.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) was called into action, as workers had to clear a huge tree that had fallen due to the heavy rains on the Pig Farm-Dzorwulu stretch. This situation further exacerbated the already heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch.

Interestingly, despite the rains, other typically flood-prone areas like the Mallam-Kasoa stretch experienced a free flow of traffic.

These areas are known to suffer severe flooding, often caused by construction activities on Weija Hill that wash sand onto the roads, resulting in heavy gridlock. However, checks after the downpour revealed that these routes had been spared traffic congestion this time.