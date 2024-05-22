ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

As usual, parts of Accra flood in heavy downpour on Wednesday

  Wed, 22 May 2024
Social News As usual, parts of Accra flood in heavy downpour on Wednesday
LISTEN

Parts of Ghana’s capital, Accra, were submerged following a heavy downpour on Wednesday. The rainfall, which lasted for over three hours, caused significant disruption, particularly affecting road users and businesses.

Major roads became impassable due to floodwaters, leading to massive traffic jams and leaving many commuters stranded. For example, the stretch from the Airport through Shangrila to Shiashie was severely affected, making it difficult for motorists to navigate the route.

![Flooded Road](

522202493610-h40o2s6eey-522202491233-screenshot-2024-05-22-174323-1

)

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) was called into action, as workers had to clear a huge tree that had fallen due to the heavy rains on the Pig Farm-Dzorwulu stretch. This situation further exacerbated the already heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch.

Interestingly, despite the rains, other typically flood-prone areas like the Mallam-Kasoa stretch experienced a free flow of traffic.

![Flood-Free Route](h

522202493611-1h830o4bau-522202491233-screenshot-2024-05-22-174518

)

These areas are known to suffer severe flooding, often caused by construction activities on Weija Hill that wash sand onto the roads, resulting in heavy gridlock. However, checks after the downpour revealed that these routes had been spared traffic congestion this time.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Guinean dictator Moussa Dadis Camara is on trial over a 2009 massacre which left at least 156 dead. By SEYLLOU DIALLO AFP Prosecutors demand life imprisonment for Guinea ex-dictator Dadis Camara

2 hours ago

AP - Efrem Lukatsky EU foreign affiars chief Borrell calls for unified line on Israel and Palestine

2 hours ago

Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, disembark from their airplane on arrival in Washington. By SAUL LOEB AFP Biden hosts Kenyan leader in state visit

2 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye Hopeson Adorye arrested over his dynamite detonation in 2016 election claims

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo releases full KPMG audit report on GRA-SML deal in the interest of tr...

3 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of the 2024 NPP campaign Posterity will be kind to Akufo-Addo, Bawumia for restoring nursing training all...

3 hours ago

SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addos regime is the most reckless one; he should just sell the presidency—Bernard Mornah SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addo’s regime is the most reckless one; he should just ...

4 hours ago

Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters registered after Day 13 Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters regist...

4 hours ago

Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability

4 hours ago

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Economic crisis: We cannot be complacent after turning the corner – Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line