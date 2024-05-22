ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Standard Chartered Women in Tech Incubator Programme Beneficiary Advocates for Tax Breaks on Local Sanitary Products

  Wed, 22 May 2024
Social News Standard Chartered Women in Tech Incubator Programme Beneficiary Advocates for Tax Breaks on Local Sanitary Products
LISTEN

Mubaraka Umar Farouk, co-founder of Kodu Technology and an alumnus of the Standard Chartered Women in Tech incubator programme called on the government to provide tax breaks for local manufacturers of sanitary products.

Mubaraka whose business aims to provide affordable sanitary pads to girls facing period poverty was highlighting the challenges her business faced which made it difficult to keep prices low and sustain operations.

"Ghanaian sanitary product manufacturers are being taxed at the same rate as foreign manufacturers. This makes it difficult to beat down production costs as the goal is to provide affordable sanitary pads for girls experiencing period poverty," Mubaraka said. "The only way to sustain the business and continue providing affordable sanitary pads is if the government considers local manufacturers when making policies and considers the taxes they already pay."

Mubaraka also addressed the cultural barriers she faces as a woman entrepreneur in northern Ghana, where societal norms sometimes prohibit interactions.

Mubaraka made this call as a panellist during the Standard Chartered Women in Tech Conference held at the Accra Conference Centre as part of the ongoing 3i Summit.

Other speakers at the session included Audrey S Darko, founder of Sabon Sake who called for more participatory policymaking processes, with youth innovators involved in drafting policies that impact them. She also advocated for tax incentives, subsidies, grants, and increased access to public data to aid business forecasting.

Laura Pepera, founder of Virtutor Online, emphasized the need for an educational system that fosters critical thinking and personal growth, moving beyond passive learning and encouraging students to voice their opinions and develop soft skills essential for success.

Anarporka Adazabra of Farmio Limited, lamented the lack of subsidies for farmers and companies reliant on imported kits, despite the government's recognition of agriculture as the nation's backbone.

As voices like Mubaraka highlight the hurdles women entrepreneurs face, the call for supportive policies from government resonates strongly. By addressing tax incentives, participatory policymaking, and fostering critical thinking in education, policymakers can unlock the potential of women-led businesses. Platforms like the Standard Chartered Women in Tech incubator programme are vital for amplifying these perspectives and paving the way for a more enabling environment where women can thrive as entrepreneurs and innovators.

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Former Guinean dictator Moussa Dadis Camara is on trial over a 2009 massacre which left at least 156 dead. By SEYLLOU DIALLO AFP Prosecutors demand life imprisonment for Guinea ex-dictator Dadis Camara

6 minutes ago

AP - Efrem Lukatsky EU foreign affiars chief Borrell calls for unified line on Israel and Palestine

6 minutes ago

Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, disembark from their airplane on arrival in Washington. By SAUL LOEB AFP Biden hosts Kenyan leader in state visit

23 minutes ago

Hopeson Adorye Hopeson Adorye arrested over his dynamite detonation in 2016 election claims

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo releases full KPMG audit report on GRA-SML deal in the interest of tr...

2 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of the 2024 NPP campaign Posterity will be kind to Akufo-Addo, Bawumia for restoring nursing training all...

2 hours ago

SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addos regime is the most reckless one; he should just sell the presidency—Bernard Mornah SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addo’s regime is the most reckless one; he should just ...

3 hours ago

Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters registered after Day 13 Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters regist...

3 hours ago

Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability

3 hours ago

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Economic crisis: We cannot be complacent after turning the corner – Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line