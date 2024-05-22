NASPA and BuzStopBoys join forces to clean Accra Mall

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) and the BuzStopBoys, a group with a mission to clean the city, have organised a significant cleanup exercise along the motorway stretch near the Accra Mall.

The initiative aimed to raise public awareness about the adverse effects of indiscriminate waste disposal and the need to keep the city clean at all times.

Speaking during an interview with the media today the National NASPA President, Gideon Osei, emphasised the importance of such collaborative efforts in maintaining a clean city and general wellness.

Firm position

"As a nation, it is imperative that everyone take a firm position in our collective effort to ensure that the city is clean. during an interview. Littering leads to clogged gutters, which subsequently cause flooding during the rainy season. I believe targeting the Accra Mall, a frequent shopping destination for locals and foreigners alike, NASPA and BuzStopBoys have made a visible impact," he noted.

Gideon Osei further stressed the environmental and health consequences of improper waste disposal, saying "the negative impact on the environment, in terms of mosquito breeding and outbreaks of sickness, is enormous.".

Sanitation

He also assured that this cleanup effort would not be a one-time event but part of a broader strategy to enhance sanitation across the region, aligning with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision of making Ghana the cleanest city in the sub-region and of the National Service Scheme as well.

For his part, the leader and founder of BuzStopBoys, Heneba Kwadwo Safo, called for a national prioritisation of environmental cleanliness.

Illnesses

"Issues of cleaning our environs need to be prioritised as a country. Improved sanitation could significantly reduce illnesses like malaria and cholera. I therefore urge a return to the disciplined sanitation practices of the past, such as those seen during the Town Council era," he mentioned.

Gideon Osei reiterated NASPA’s commitment to continuing their sanitation efforts so that individuals from all walks of life will know the urgency of keeping their surroundings and the city clean.

"One of the scheme's visions is to ensure that the city is always clean. I must laud past collaborations between the Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi, and the military high command to combat urban filth," he added.

He noted that by maintaining a persistent focus on sanitation, NASPA aims to enhance a culture of cleanliness that will help transform Accra into a city that meets the president's ambitious cleanliness goals.

Meanwhile, the cleanup initiative garnered positive reactions from motorists and passersby, who praised NASPA and BuzStopBoys for their efforts.