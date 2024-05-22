ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EU foreign affiars chief Borrell calls for unified line on Israel and Palestine

By RFI
Israel AP - Efrem Lukatsky
WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN
AP - Efrem Lukatsky

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday urged the 27-member bloc to find common ground after Spain and Ireland joined Norway in announcing they would recognise Palestinian statehood.

The move drew condemnation from Israel which recalled its ambassadors from the three countries.

Several European Union countries have in the past weeks indicated that they plan to make the recognition, arguing that a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

"Within the framework of the Common Foreign and Security Policy, I will relentlessly work with all member states to promote a common EU position based on a two-state solution," Borrell wrote on social media.

On Wednesday, France said it would not immediately join Ireland, Norway and Spain.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourné said: "Our position is clear: the recognition of a Palestinian state is not a taboo for France ... France does not consider that the conditions have been present to date for this decision to have a real impact in this process".

Two-state solution

Norway – which is not a member of the EU but mirrors its moves – has been an ardent supporter of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

“The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel,” said Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr.

“Palestine has a fundamental right to an independent state.”

Norway's recognition of a Palestine state comes more than 30 years after the first Oslo accords were signed in 1993.

After ordering the ambassadors from Norway, Spain and Ireland, Israel Katz, the Israeli Foreign Minister, said: “Ireland and Norway intend to send a message today to the Palestinians and the whole world: terrorism pays."

He added that the recognition could impede efforts to return Israel's hostages being held in Gaza and makes a cease-fire less likely by “rewarding the jihadists of Hamas and Iran”.

Norway and Spain's recognition of Palestine is due to take effect from 28 May.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Norway's recognition of a Palestinian state and called on other countries to follow. 

In a statement carried by the official Wafa news agency, he says Norway's decision, will enshrine “the Palestinian people's right to self-determination” and support efforts to bring about a two-state solution with Israel.

(With newswires)

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Guinean dictator Moussa Dadis Camara is on trial over a 2009 massacre which left at least 156 dead. By SEYLLOU DIALLO AFP Prosecutors demand life imprisonment for Guinea ex-dictator Dadis Camara

2 hours ago

AP - Efrem Lukatsky EU foreign affiars chief Borrell calls for unified line on Israel and Palestine

2 hours ago

Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, disembark from their airplane on arrival in Washington. By SAUL LOEB AFP Biden hosts Kenyan leader in state visit

2 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye Hopeson Adorye arrested over his dynamite detonation in 2016 election claims

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo releases full KPMG audit report on GRA-SML deal in the interest of tr...

3 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of the 2024 NPP campaign Posterity will be kind to Akufo-Addo, Bawumia for restoring nursing training all...

3 hours ago

SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addos regime is the most reckless one; he should just sell the presidency—Bernard Mornah SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addo’s regime is the most reckless one; he should just ...

4 hours ago

Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters registered after Day 13 Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters regist...

4 hours ago

Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability

4 hours ago

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Economic crisis: We cannot be complacent after turning the corner – Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line