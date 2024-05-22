Akufo-Addo releases full KPMG audit report on GRA-SML deal in the interest of transparency

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has released a report of the audit by KPMG on the contracts and transactions between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

On April 24, the President received a request from the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), under section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) (RTI Act), for a full copy of the KPMG report.

The President commissioned KPMG, on 29th December, 2023, to undertake an inquiry to gain a clear understanding of the matters in controversy, and to be properly advised in taking the necessary decisions.

Bearing in mind the provisions of the RTI Act, particularly section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the Act, the President denied the request by MFWA since the KPMG report constitutes matters exempt under section 5 of the RTI Act.

Even before the request from MFWA, the President had, on April 24, caused to be published a detailed press statement outlining KPMG's findings and recommendations, as well as his directives to the Ministry of Finance.

After heightened public interest in the full audit report, President Akufo-Addo has today announced that the full report has been published for the public to access online.

“…the President, in the interest of full transparency in governance, openness, and honesty with the public, has decided to waive the privilege under section 5 of the RTI Act and has directed the publication of the KPMG report in full.

“A copy of the KPMG report can be accessed from the website of the Presidency www.presidency.gov.gh,” a release from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Office of the President said on Wednesday, May 22.