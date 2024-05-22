Dr. Jamaal-Deen elected as Tamale Technical University Alumni President

Engineer Dr. Jamaal-Deen Kukura has been elected as the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) Alumni National President after months of strategic and persistent campaigning.

Dr. Jamaal-Deen, who is a senior lecturers of the University went into the contest with two other intellectuals, he polled a commanding total votes of 244.

Mr. Mohammed Yunusa, who became second on the result chart garnered 64 votes, with Mr. Abdullah Mohammed Yussif securing 19 votes, however, he opted out of the elections an hour to midday citing personnel reasons for the decision.

The remaining aspirants went unopposed including Ms. Zenab Sayibu, National Women Coordinator, Dr. Adam Isaahaku, General Secretary, Mr. Baba Alhassan, Vice President and Mr. Alhassan Abdul-Latif Napari, Organising Secretary.

Meanwhile, the newly elected executives have received several congratulations message from the University authorities, Associations, students, Chiefs, friends and several others.

The President elect in a brief statement, after the declaration by the Electoral Commissioner and the returning officer of the election, Dr. Jamaal-Deen called for tolerance and togetherness among members of the Association, stating that, the focus now should be centered on development.

Among the congratulations messages, the Dagbon Student's Association (DASA) of the University expressed hopeful that the expertise and passion of new leadership will propel the Institution to greater heights.

“To our President elect, Dr. Jamaal-Deen, we offer our warmest congratulations on your well-deserved election. We extend our hearty congratulations to the executive team as well, your diverse skills and experiences will undoubtedly enrich the Association's decision-making processes and initiatives. Your success, will be the success of the Association and we are ready to offer you the needed support in achieving excellence,” the Association said in a press statement.