Ato Forson to file motion to demand inquiry into security services recruitment since 2017

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced his intention to file a motion for an inquiry into the recruitment practices of the security services since 2017 when Parliament resumes from recess.

Dr. Forson emphasised that the integrity of Ghana's security services and the public's trust in these institutions hinge on a collective commitment to transparency and justice.

In a post on X on Tuesday, May 21, he affirmed that the NDC MPs are dedicated to ensuring fairness and transparency for the Ghanaian people.

"Mr. Minister, I can assure you that we will bring a motion to Parliament to demand an enquiry into the recruitment into security services since 2017."

"The integrity of our security services and the trust of the Ghanaian people in our institutions depend on our collective commitment to transparency and justice."

Additionally, Dr. Forson has denied allegations that members of his caucus submitted names for recruitment into various security agencies.

He dismissed the claims made by Interior Minister Henry Quartey as baseless and deceitful, arguing that they are an attempt to counter his own revelations about the government's clandestine and illegal recruitment into the security services ahead of the December elections.

According to Dr. Forson, the Ayawaso Central MP is attempting to divert attention from the substantive issues at hand.

"I find the recent statements by the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, both alarming and baseless. His insinuation that members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have participated in improper recruitment practices without providing any evidence is a clear attempt to divert attention from the substantive issues at hand."

"I challenge the Interior Minister to name the individuals he claims were brought forward by NDC MPs for recruitment. Let us move away from rhetoric and towards accountability. If the Minister cannot provide these names, then his statements must be seen for what they are: an attempt to distract from the substantive concerns we have raised."

