ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana has the best education systems in Sub-Saharan Africa — T-TEL Boss

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Education Ghana has the best education systems in Sub-Saharan Africa — T-TEL Boss
WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Executive Director of Transforming Teaching, Education & Learning (T-TEL), a non-profit organization, Mr. Robbin Todd, asserts that Ghana has the best education system in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Robbin Todd, who has been working with over 17 Sub-Saharan African countries in the field of education for the past 24 years, claims that Ghana's education system excels in quality and accessibility.

According to him, Ghana has consistently improved its education system through the implementation of pragmatic modern policies and structures. He noted that Ghana has, over the years, trained and empowered teachers with a structured program, providing them with lesson plans, learning materials, and ongoing skills-based coaching, making the country one of the top educational destinations in Africa.

Robbin Todd made these remarks during the launch of a Manual for Teachers by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), supported by T-TEL, ahead of the official rollout of the new standard-based curriculum for Senior High Schools in Ghana.

Speaking to this reporter after the event in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Mr. Todd said the new curriculum will transform Ghana. He noted that in the coming years, Ghana will produce students equipped with 21st-century skills, values, and critical thinking abilities that will help solve societal problems.

He called on all stakeholders, particularly teachers, to do their best to ensure the new curriculum serves its intended purpose.

About T-TEL
Transforming Teaching, Education & Learning (T-TEL) is a non-profit organization providing technical and financial support to the Ministry of Education and its agencies.

In collaboration with NaCCA, T-TEL has recently led the development of new curricula for basic and senior high schools in Ghana. T-TEL has also funded the training of teachers across Ghana to equip them with the necessary skills for the implementation of the new curricula.

Top Stories

17 minutes ago

SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addos regime is the most reckless one; he should just sell the presidency—Bernard Mornah SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addo’s regime is the most reckless one; he should just ...

55 minutes ago

Undersea cable cut that caused internet outages in part of Africa fully repaired — NCA Undersea cable cut that caused internet outages in part of Africa fully repaired...

55 minutes ago

Dr. Daniel Seddoh Your hotels will appreciate in value in the future; don’t be in a rush to sell –...

55 minutes ago

Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of the Ghana Traders Union ‘Ghanaian cedi being spirited away, needs to be stabilised to boost industrializ...

55 minutes ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, Independent presidential candidate ‘I’ll infuse industrialization into your trading if elected president’ — Cheddar...

55 minutes ago

Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters registered after Day 13 Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters regist...

55 minutes ago

Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability

55 minutes ago

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Economic crisis: We cannot be complacent after turning the corner – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Ghana has the best education systems in Sub-Saharan Africa — T-TEL Boss Ghana has the best education systems in Sub-Saharan Africa — T-TEL Boss

2 hours ago

NaCCA launches manual for teachers ahead of new standard based curriculum for SHSs roll out NaCCA launches manual for teachers ahead of new standard based curriculum for SH...

Just in....
body-container-line