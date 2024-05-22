Ghana has the best education systems in Sub-Saharan Africa — T-TEL Boss

The Executive Director of Transforming Teaching, Education & Learning (T-TEL), a non-profit organization, Mr. Robbin Todd, asserts that Ghana has the best education system in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Robbin Todd, who has been working with over 17 Sub-Saharan African countries in the field of education for the past 24 years, claims that Ghana's education system excels in quality and accessibility.

According to him, Ghana has consistently improved its education system through the implementation of pragmatic modern policies and structures. He noted that Ghana has, over the years, trained and empowered teachers with a structured program, providing them with lesson plans, learning materials, and ongoing skills-based coaching, making the country one of the top educational destinations in Africa.

Robbin Todd made these remarks during the launch of a Manual for Teachers by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), supported by T-TEL, ahead of the official rollout of the new standard-based curriculum for Senior High Schools in Ghana.

Speaking to this reporter after the event in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Mr. Todd said the new curriculum will transform Ghana. He noted that in the coming years, Ghana will produce students equipped with 21st-century skills, values, and critical thinking abilities that will help solve societal problems.

He called on all stakeholders, particularly teachers, to do their best to ensure the new curriculum serves its intended purpose.

About T-TEL

Transforming Teaching, Education & Learning (T-TEL) is a non-profit organization providing technical and financial support to the Ministry of Education and its agencies.

In collaboration with NaCCA, T-TEL has recently led the development of new curricula for basic and senior high schools in Ghana. T-TEL has also funded the training of teachers across Ghana to equip them with the necessary skills for the implementation of the new curricula.