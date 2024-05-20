Volta NDC Youth Organiser takes Mahama's 24-hour economy message to Ho market

As part of his strategic efforts to secure a victory for former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections, Mr. Mathias Johnson Alagbo, the Volta Regional Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), led a team of young volunteers and surrogates from the Volta NDC Youth Wing to the Ho market complex on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Their mission was to convey the message that Ghana can thrive again under Mahama's leadership.

The team was warmly received by the market women, who were encouraged to have faith in Mahama's 24-hour economy initiative. They were told that this initiative, if implemented, would revitalize the struggling economy under what was described as the "clueless, corrupt, and nepotistic" leadership of the current NPP government led by Nana Addo and Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. Alagbo's visit to the market followed his tour of various registration centers in the region, aimed at assessing the progress, challenges, and opportunities in the ongoing voter registration process. He urged parents to ensure that their eligible children participate fully in the voter registration exercise, as this would be crucial for President Mahama's victory and the subsequent economic relief it promises.

Addressing the market women's concerns about the escalating cost of living, hyperinflation, and the challenging business environment, Comrade Alagbo assured them of President Mahama's plans to rejuvenate Ghana's economy. He highlighted specific initiatives, such as the establishment of a Women's Bank to support small and medium-scale businesses and industries, which Mahama would implement if elected.

Comrade Alagbo criticized the inadequacies and incompetence of the current Economic Management Team led by Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, which has seen the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi from GHC 3.00 to $1.00 in 2016 to GHC 15.00 to $1.00 in 2024. He urged the market queens and sellers to persevere and maintain their faith in John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to restore the country's prosperity, progress, and peace, which he claimed had been lost under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. Alagbo assured the market women that President Mahama would address their concerns and improve their livelihoods if given the mandate in the December 7 polls.