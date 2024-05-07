ModernGhana logo
Limited voter registration: Technical glitches in most centres resolved as at 12 pm — EC

The limited voter registration exercise kicked off today with some initial technical challenges that delayed the start of registration at several centres across the country.

According to a statement from the Electoral Commission (EC), internet connectivity issues affected a number of registration centres in the morning, slowing down the process.

However, the Commission says most of the technical problems had been resolved by midday.

"We observed some technical challenges with internet connectivity in a number of our Centres. This delayed the start of the registration at a number of the Registration Centres," said Mr. Michael Boadu, Acting Director of Public Affairs at the EC.

"We are happy to note that by 12pm, the technical issues in most of the Registration Centres had been resolved. Consequently, the Registration Exercise is proceeding smoothly in almost all the Registration Centres nationwide,” added the commission.

"The Commission will continue to monitor the Registration Exercise and promptly address any issues that may arise," stressed the EC.

