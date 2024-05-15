ModernGhana logo
Immigration officers, GPHA security in dog fight at Tema port (Video)

An altercation has unfolded between Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) security personnel and Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officials, escalating into a physical confrontation.

In a video obtained by ModernGhana.com, the heated exchange occurred at the Ghana Port Security and Immigration Service premises.

Reports reveal that a group of approximately 12 GPHA security members at Meridian Port Services (MPS) allegedly entered the GIS office at MPS to apprehend two officers following a disagreement during routine vessel inspections on the MSC DYMPHNA.

According to sources, the GPHA security personnel insisted on searching the officers after their inspection duties were completed. However, a GIS Inspector refused, stating that while they could search the officers' bags, they were not permitted to search the individuals, citing protocol regarding male searches of female officers.

This refusal sparked verbal clashes and fisticuffs between the two parties.

The confrontation escalated to the point where the uniform of Officer AICO II Boadu was torn during the scuffle.

