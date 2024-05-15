World Vision engages WASH stakeholders to reposition water, sanitation as a key driver of national development

World Vision Ghana on Tuesday, May 14, hosted its 3rd Executive Breakfast Conversation in Accra to engage stakeholders in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector to reposition water and sanitation as a key driver of national development.

The Executive Breakfast Conversation is a significant event initiated by World Vision Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

The event featured a series of engaging activities including a theme presentation, a panel discussion, an open forum, and addresses key dignitaries.

The objective of the conversation was to take stock and propose practical ways to accelerate the delivery of safe drinking water and environmental sanitation in Ghana.

Speaking at the event, National Director of World Vision Ghana, Laura Cristina Del Valle noted that engaging the various stakeholders in the WASH sector is very crucial to ensure the many issues in the sector can be addressed.

She stressed that the provision of quality water to every person in Ghana, especially children must be non-negotiated.

“This is a very inspiring moment. It will allow us to address many issues we are addressing in the sanitation sector in Ghana as we decide on how to move forward to provide clean water and sanitation services. SDG 17 is about partnering and it’s important for us to provide quality life for people because they deserve it.

“We want to work hand in hand with you to provide a better future for the children. The theme is excellent; we need to accelerate growth because nothing can be more important than children's well-being,” Laura Cristina Del Valle said.

The National Director of World Vision Ghana in her address urged all stakeholders in the WASH sector to play their roles well and help one another to improve sanitation and hygiene in Ghana.

She assured that World Vision is committed to the course and will continue to do its part to support the water, sanitation, and hygiene sector.

Delivering a keynote address at the breakfast conversation, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Lydia Alhassan commended World Vision Ghana for bringing together the stakeholders to have a conversation on the theme; Repositioning Water and Sanitation as a Key Driver of National Development.

She said the topic is important, stressing that access to clean water stands as a fundamental human right and a catalyst for societal progress and must be treated as a priority by the country.

“It’s imperative that we recognise the pivotal role that water and sanitation play in shaping our nation. Lack of access to sanitation services is a contributor to poverty among children. This must be addressed,” Hon. Lydia Alhassan said.

The Sanitation Minister in her address indicated that the country must identify the transformative power of investing in sanitation facilities and hygiene education.

She said this would make clean and quality water available to all Ghanaians and contribute to nation-building.

Speaking at the event as chairman, Dr. Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa who is the Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) also underscored the importance of the water, sanitation, and hygiene sector.

He argued that if Ghana can achieve all the Sustainable Development Goals, then the country must take water and sanitation very seriously.

"If we really want to become a developed country, then we need to commit more resources to water and sanitation.

“What I propose is that we reflect on the kind of capacity we build particularly in our local government….We’ve done a lot in the provision of water but let’s look at addressing the issue of quality. This is very important,” Dr. Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa shared.

Contributing to the conversation on the theme during a panel discussion, Ing. Florence Cobbold, Managing Director of Sewerage Systems Ghana Ltd said there is a need to strengthen agencies delivering water and sanitation agencies in the country.

She urged government to prioritise support for the water and sanitation sector with adequate financing and called for support for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to deliver on its mandate.

Ing. Florence Cobbold also admonished government to forge strong collaboration with the private sector to improve the WASH sector.