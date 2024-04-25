ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

France's Macron blasts 'ineffective' UK Rwanda deportation law

By AFP
Rwanda Macron also praised the strength of ties with the UK. By Christophe PETIT TESSON POOLAFP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Macron also praised the strength of ties with the UK. By Christophe PETIT TESSON (POOL/AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said Britain's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was "ineffective" and showed "cynicism", while praising the two countries' cooperation on defence.

"I don't believe in the model... which would involve finding third countries on the African continent or elsewhere where we'd send people who arrive on our soil illegally, who don't come from these countries," Macron said.

"We're creating a geopolitics of cynicism which betrays our values and will build new dependencies, and which will prove completely ineffective," he added in a wide-ranging speech on the future of the European Union at Paris' Sorbonne University.

British MPs on Tuesday passed a law providing for undocumented asylum seekers to be sent to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed and where they would stay if the claims succeed.

The law is a flagship policy for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government, which badly lags the opposition Labour party in the polls with an election expected within months.

Britain pays Paris to support policing of France's northern coast, aimed at preventing migrants from setting off for perilous crossings in small boats.

Five people, including one child, were killed in an attempted crossing Tuesday, bringing the toll on the route so far this year to 15 -- already higher than the 12 deaths in 2023.

But Macron had warm words for London when he praised the two NATO allies' bilateral military cooperation, which endured through the contentious years of Britain's departure from the EU.

"The British are deep natural allies (for France) and the treaties that bind us together... lay a solid foundation," he said.

"We have to follow them up and strengthen them, because Brexit has not affected this relationship," Macron added.

The president also said France should seek similar "partnerships" with fellow EU members.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe This IMANI job no dey pap; the people you are fighting for are always fighting y...

1 hour ago

Political Strategist, Professor Kobby Mensah Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang has changed; you can see a certain sense of urgency –...

1 hour ago

MFWA Executive Director slams Akoma FM for engaging in irresponsible media practice MFWA Executive Director slams Akoma FM for engaging in ‘irresponsible’ media pra...

1 hour ago

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ‘Women must become millionaires too’ — Prof Jane Naana on establishment of Women...

3 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch Some believe only in Ghanaian votes, not Ghana — Kofi Asare jabs politicians

3 hours ago

Plan to make BEST sole aggregator of Sentuo Oil Refinery will create market challenges — CBOD laments Plan to make BEST sole aggregator of Sentuo Oil Refinery will create market chal...

3 hours ago

2024 elections: I can't have the man I removed from office as my successor — Akufo-Addo 2024 elections: I can't have the man I removed from office as my successor — Aku...

3 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 Elections: Immediate-past NPP Germany Branch Chairman garners massive votes...

3 hours ago

Govt focused on making Ghana energy self-sufficient, eco-friendly – Akufo-Addo Gov’t focused on making Ghana energy self-sufficient, eco-friendly – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

April 25: Cedi sells at GHS13.74 to 1, GHS13.14 on BoG interbank April 25: Cedi sells at GHS13.74 to $1, GHS13.14 on BoG interbank

Just in....
body-container-line