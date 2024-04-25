Public schools rebranding: Dr. Adutwum introduces new uniforms for basic school students

As part of efforts to enhance the image of public education in Ghana, the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei-Adutwum, has introduced a new set of uniforms for basic school pupils.

This initiative was announced during an unveiling ceremony at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA), where Dr Adutwum emphasised the importance of rebranding public schools.

He said: “We are rebranding public schools. No brown and yellow, blue and white, and we are changing the uniforms too. This is President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s Ghana. We have begun the transformation.”

Addressing critics who accuse him of neglecting basic schools, Dr Adutwum defended the move, envisioning a future where parents clamour to enroll their children in public schools due to the improvements being made.

“I look forward to a day when parents will line up in front of the school and beg to enroll their children,” he indicated.

However, the initiative has sparked controversy, with the Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak, condemning it as a misplaced priority.

Dr Apaak highlighted the pressing issues facing public basic schools, including arrears in capitation grants and a lack of textbooks and furniture.

“In spite of these glaring and debilitating challenges, why will the government seek to spend resources in rebranding our public basic schools by introducing a new uniform?” Dr Apaak quizzed.

This move marks the second uniform change under the Akufo-Addo Administration, following the alteration introduced by the former Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in 2019, who now serves as the Energy Minister.

—classfmonline