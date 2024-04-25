French police union threatens to disrupt Olympics relay

A French police trade union is threatening to disrupt the Olympics torch relay ahead of the start of the Paris Games in July unless officers are given bonuses they were promised. The union says they're ready to strike later today, Thursday.

The police's Alliance Union said that the French prime minister's office and economy ministry are holding up special Olympics payments promised to police, which could amount to as much as 1,900 euros.

Warning that a first demonstration had been called for today, the union said that other actions could follow and that it not had ruled out disrupting the Olympic torch relay when it arrives in France.

Strike threats

The threat underlines the challenge for French authorities as they negotiate Olympics bonuses for public sector staff who are being asked to work over the traditional summer holiday period.

The biggest union representing staff in the civil service, the CGT, has issued a strike notice that will cover the duration of the Olympics which begin on 26 July.

The first French stage of the torch relay is set to begin in Marseille on May 8.

Meanwhile, the country's air traffic controllers had also announced a strike for today, but it has been called off. They had previously promised an "Olympic truce" last September.

However, the French civil aviation authority has said that despite the strike's cancellation following a last-minute deal with the biggest union, the need to finalise details with smaller unions meant there will still be disruptions.

Elsewhere, workers at the national mint producing the medals for the competitors have also been on strike, demanding bonuses for what they say is highly demanding work.

Optimism

"I hope that we can welcome the whole world in the best possible conditions and that [no one] ruins the party," chief Olympic Games organiser Tony Estanguet said in February when asked about the risk of stoppages during July and August.

The first Olympic Games in Paris in 100 years will take place between 26 July and 11 August and will be followed by the Paralympics from 28 August to 8 September.

(with AFP)