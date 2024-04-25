ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

French police union threatens to disrupt Olympics relay

By RFI
Europe REUTERS - STEPHANIE LECOCQ
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
REUTERS - STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A French police trade union is threatening to disrupt the Olympics torch relay ahead of the start of the Paris Games in July unless officers are given bonuses they were promised. The union says they're ready to strike later today, Thursday.

The police's Alliance Union said that the French prime minister's office and economy ministry are holding up special Olympics payments promised to police, which could amount to as much as 1,900 euros.

Warning that a first demonstration had been called for today, the union said that other actions could follow and that it not had ruled out disrupting the Olympic torch relay when it arrives in France.

Strike threats
The threat underlines the challenge for French authorities as they negotiate Olympics bonuses for public sector staff who are being asked to work over the traditional summer holiday period.

The biggest union representing staff in the civil service, the CGT, has issued a strike notice that will cover the duration of the Olympics which begin on 26 July.

The first French stage of the torch relay is set to begin in Marseille on May 8.

Meanwhile, the country's air traffic controllers had also announced a strike for today, but it has been called off. They had previously promised an "Olympic truce" last September.

However, the French civil aviation authority has said that despite the strike's cancellation following a last-minute deal with the biggest union, the need to finalise details with smaller unions meant there will still be disruptions.

Elsewhere, workers at the national mint producing the medals for the competitors have also been on strike, demanding bonuses for what they say is highly demanding work.

Optimism

"I hope that we can welcome the whole world in the best possible conditions and that [no one] ruins the party," chief  Olympic Games organiser Tony Estanguet said in February when asked about the risk of stoppages during July and August.

The first Olympic Games in Paris in 100 years will take place between 26 July and 11 August and will be followed by the Paralympics from 28 August to 8 September.

 (with AFP) 

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Whoever participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable – Jane...

38 minutes ago

A vote for John and Jane is a vote to pull Ghana from the precipice of destruction, corruption – Nanaa Opoku Agyemang A vote for John and Jane is a vote to pull Ghana from the precipice of destructi...

38 minutes ago

Ill repay your abiding confidence with loyalty, understanding and a devotion to duty — Prof Naana Jane to Mahama I’ll repay your abiding confidence with loyalty, understanding and a devotion to...

38 minutes ago

Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere ‘I’ve learnt deeply useful lessons for the future' — Serwaa Amihere breaks silen...

38 minutes ago

Im sorry for the embarrassment – Serwaa Amihere apologises for leaked sex video I’m sorry for the embarrassment – Serwaa Amihere apologises for leaked sex video

38 minutes ago

Dumsor: Matthew Opoku Prempeh not in charge of Energy sector – Minority Dumsor: Matthew Opoku Prempeh not in charge of Energy sector – Minority

57 minutes ago

Adu Boahens murder: Police arrest house help who was in possession of deceaseds personal items Adu Boahen’s murder: Police arrest house help who was in possession of deceased’...

57 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo nominates Felicia Attipoe as Tema West MCE Akufo-Addo nominates Felicia Attipoe as Tema West MCE

57 minutes ago

Election 2024: I can't have someone I defeated twice as my successor – Akufo-Addo Election 2024: I can't have someone I defeated twice as my successor – Akufo-Add...

Just in....
body-container-line