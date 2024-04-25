We’ll protect state wealth from opaque deals – Prof Jane Naana

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2024 running mate of John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to put in place measures to safeguard state wealth from being diverted to obscure entities through opaque deals.

She voiced concerns about Ghana's national assets and natural resources, which are seemingly bequeathed indefinitely to relatives and friends of the government.

During her official presentation by the NDC on Wednesday, April 24, at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), she expressed her dismay over the weakening of state institutions intended to combat corruption.

The running mate to Mahama assured that the NDC will strengthen these institutions when they assume office in 2025.

“Corruption is rampant in too many government and non-government institutions; sadly, those institutions meant to check on corruption have been significantly weakened. We must strengthen the institutions and we will do just that when the NDC comes to power in January 2025, God willing.

“It is our duty to ensure that our sources of wealth are not given away to obscure entities shrouded in opaque deals. We must not arrive at a destination where our national assets and natural resources are treated by some as if they were assets of their own creation, to be willed forever to relatives and friends.

“We must be passionate about justice, about the protection of our environment, about protecting our differently abled citizens. We must be passionate about institutions that are responsive to our collective needs. We must be passionate about stamping out corruption.”

