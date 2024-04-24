ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: Don’t be complacent, we haven’t won yet – Asiedu Nketia cautions NDC members

The opposition National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has urged party members to remain vigilant, emphasising that victory in the December elections is not guaranteed.

He cautioned against premature celebrations or assumptions of victory, reminding members that the electoral journey is ongoing.

Asiedu Nketia made these remarks during the introduction of John Mahama’s running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, in Accra on Wednesday.

While acknowledging favourable polling positions for the party, Asiedu Nketia stressed the importance of staying focused and committed until the final results are achieved, urging members to avoid complacency.

“We are happy that the polls are projecting a massive victory for us…But I like to caution that polls result alone don’t constitute a victory for any political party. I want us to guard against the risk of complacency.

“Let us not create a picture that we have already won. I would like to caution everybody that we have not won yet. We are on the way to victory but let’s guard against complacency,” he stated.

