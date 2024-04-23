Partnership with CRAF'd to Enhance Data-Driven Responses to Displacement

Geneva / Berlin, 23 April - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Complex Risk Analytics Fund (CRAF'd) are proud to announce a new partnership to enhance the understanding of internal displacement and enable data-driven action to save lives and deliver solutions.

The partnership will deliver a first-of-its-kind global dataset offering comparable, sub-national mobility data drawing on DTM operations around the world.

“DTM provides primary data on internal displacement in 100 countries, informing 86 per cent of humanitarian response plans worldwide,” said Koko Warner, Director of IOM’s Global Data Institute. “That is why the support from CRAF’d is pivotal in increasing efficiency system-wide by enabling the use of large amounts of data at an unprecedented spatial detail. That translates into stronger ability to save lives and drive solutions to displacement".

Humanitarian and mobility data historically have been stored in different formats across country-level databases making it difficult to generate timely insight within and across crisis contexts. IOM and the CRAF’d will address this challenge through a new initiative called PRIMARI -- the Progressive Representative of Internal Migration and Risk Intelligence – a system that consolidates and stores data in a central repository designed to enable actionable and comparable insight. By providing a unified and accessible data source, PRIMARI aims to empower decision-makers, policymakers and humanitarian actors to respond to crises in a more timely and comprehensive manner.

“CRAF'd are nurturing an essential dataset that illuminates human mobility and displacement in moments of crises. Together, we are enabling better support to people in need: earlier, faster, and in a more targeted and dignified way,” said Kersten Jauer, Deputy Director, Executive Office of the UN Secretary-General.

The critical role DTM has played within the Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC) over the last 15 years was formally acknowledged in the recently completed Independent Review of the IASC Response to Internal Displacement published by ODI in March 2024. This project will focus on strengthening DTM’s role as a data provider for the humanitarian system to support closer collaboration within the humanitarian sector to act and save lives.

Through PRIMARI, 42 million people in fragile and crisis-affected settings will benefit from faster, more targeted, and more dignified assistance.