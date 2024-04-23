ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Partnership with CRAF'd to Enhance Data-Driven Responses to Displacement

By IOM Press
International Families in Beledweyne, a town in Somalia affected by flooding, register for assistance. Photo: IOMClaudia Rosel
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Families in Beledweyne, a town in Somalia affected by flooding, register for assistance. Photo: IOM/Claudia Rosel

Geneva / Berlin, 23 April - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Complex Risk Analytics Fund (CRAF'd) are proud to announce a new partnership to enhance the understanding of internal displacement and enable data-driven action to save lives and deliver solutions.

The partnership will deliver a first-of-its-kind global dataset offering comparable, sub-national mobility data drawing on DTM operations around the world.

“DTM provides primary data on internal displacement in 100 countries, informing 86 per cent of humanitarian response plans worldwide,” said Koko Warner, Director of IOM’s Global Data Institute. “That is why the support from CRAF’d is pivotal in increasing efficiency system-wide by enabling the use of large amounts of data at an unprecedented spatial detail. That translates into stronger ability to save lives and drive solutions to displacement".

Humanitarian and mobility data historically have been stored in different formats across country-level databases making it difficult to generate timely insight within and across crisis contexts. IOM and the CRAF’d will address this challenge through a new initiative called PRIMARI -- the Progressive Representative of Internal Migration and Risk Intelligence – a system that consolidates and stores data in a central repository designed to enable actionable and comparable insight. By providing a unified and accessible data source, PRIMARI aims to empower decision-makers, policymakers and humanitarian actors to respond to crises in a more timely and comprehensive manner.

“CRAF'd are nurturing an essential dataset that illuminates human mobility and displacement in moments of crises. Together, we are enabling better support to people in need: earlier, faster, and in a more targeted and dignified way,” said Kersten Jauer, Deputy Director, Executive Office of the UN Secretary-General.

The critical role DTM has played within the Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC) over the last 15 years was formally acknowledged in the recently completed Independent Review of the IASC Response to Internal Displacement published by ODI in March 2024. This project will focus on strengthening DTM’s role as a data provider for the humanitarian system to support closer collaboration within the humanitarian sector to act and save lives.

Through PRIMARI, 42 million people in fragile and crisis-affected settings will benefit from faster, more targeted, and more dignified assistance.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Dumsor: Mathew Opoku Prempeh has been disrespectful, he should be fired – IES

1 hour ago

A student learning with a lantern due to an electric power outageleft and Joshua Anoumou Agbenu, Public Relations Strategist and NDC member NPP prioritizing politics over power crisis solution — PR Strategist

1 hour ago

ER: Gory accidents kills 3 persons at Aseseaso, several others critically injured E/R: Gory accidents kills 3 persons at Aseseaso, several others critically injur...

1 hour ago

Yaw Osafo-Maafo Nobody can come up with 'dumsor' timetable except Energy Minister – Osafo-Maafo

1 hour ago

Geoffrey Kabutey Ocansey, Executive Director of Revenue Mobilization Africa Dumsor: You ‘the men’ find it difficult to draw timetable when ‘incompetent’ NDC...

1 hour ago

Were working to restore supply after heavy rains caused outages in parts of Greater Accra — ECG We’re working to restore supply after heavy rains caused outages in parts of Gre...

1 hour ago

John Peter Amewu, Minister for Railway Development NPP government plans to expand rail network to every region — Peter Amewu

4 hours ago

Dumsor must stop vigil part 2: Well choose how we demonstrate and who to partner – Franklin Cudjoe replies Yvonne Nelson Dumsor must stop vigil part 2: We’ll choose how we demonstrate and who to partne...

5 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu, former Minority Leader and stalwart of the National Democratic Congress NDC 2024 elections: NDC stands on the side of morality, truth; NPP isn't an option —...

5 hours ago

Haruna Idrisu, former Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South Akufo-Addo has moved Ghana from 'Beyond Aid' to ‘Beyond Borrowing’ — Haruna Idri...

Just in....
body-container-line